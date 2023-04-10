The lettering at the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco – the “w” has now been painted over in white. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Elon Musk painted over the “w” on Twitter’s sign at its San Francisco headquarters. He said Twitter’s landlord told the company the sign was required by law and could only contain “Twitter.” “So we painted over it with our background color. Problem solved!” Musk tweeted on Sunday.

Elon Musk really seems to want the sign at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters to say “Titter” instead – he was willing to have some painting done for that. In a tweet on Sunday, the social media platform’s CEO posted an image of the sign with the “w” painted over in white to blend into the background.

Musk wrote in his caption: “Our landlord at SF HQ says we are legally required to keep the sign as Twitter and can’t remove the ‘w’ so we painted over it with our background color. Problem solved!”

Our landlord at SF HQ says we're legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove "w", so we painted it background color. Problem solved! pic.twitter.com/1iFjccTbUq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023

Musk’s plan to change the Twitter shield to Titter had apparently been in the works for a few days. Photos show that of the building uploaded by several Twitter users.

Last Thursday, entrepreneur and programmer William LeGate tweeted a picture of the sign with the “w” hidden on it. “Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, removed the ‘w’ from the Twitter logo in front of its San Francisco headquarters,” LeGate said.

Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the "w" from Twitter's logo outside their San Francisco HQ. The company now reads as "Peeking" pic.twitter.com/0i914uEygX — LeGate🤠 (@williamlegate) April 6, 2023

The landlord, SRI Nine Market Square LLC, did not respond to a request from Business Insider as to why it was unacceptable. And also not on whether the new, overpainted signage is allowed.

Musk has made several drastic changes to the company’s San Francisco headquarters since acquiring Twitter. In January, he tried to sell hundreds of things from the office to generate revenue for Twitter. This included kitchen appliances, Twitter sculptures, furniture and even office plants.

In December, Twitter shut down janitorial service at headquarters. Employees had to bring their own toilet paper into the office.

“Titter” dispute is not the first conflict with the landlord

The conflict over the Twitter sign is the latest in Musk’s long-running feud with the building’s landlord, SRI Nine Market Square LLC. In January, the landlord sued Twitter, which Musk owns. The lawsuit alleges that Twitter failed to pay around $3.4 million a month in rent for the company’s Market Street headquarters in December and January.

Separately, Musk also tinkered with the Twitter UI. Last week, Musk replaced Twitter’s bird logo with the dog mascot Shiba Inu, also known as Doge. Following this change, shares of Musk-backed meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin surged 20 percent.

Musk didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

