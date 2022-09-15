To sell more than 20,000? RTX 4090/4080/4070 exposed together: NV called you to buy a new graphics card and there are surprises

For NVIDIA, the RTX 40 series graphics cards are ready, and the next release is also planned.

The latest details of Kopite7kimi, who broke the news, show that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 conference will include three products: 4090 24GB, 4080 16GB, and 4080 12GB. The specific release times of these products are as follows:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, released in October 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, released in November 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, released in December 2022

GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, unveiled at CES in January 2023 (is this a “surprise”?)

Videocardz reports that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will feature 96MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs, and is expected to use 24GB of GDDR6X capacity running at 21Gbps over a 384-bit bus interface.

This will provide up to 1TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, and in terms of power consumption, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W

The 12GB variant of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, expected to utilize an AD104-400 GPU configuration, enable 7680 cores or 60 SMs, load 48MB of L2 cache, and feature a 192-bit bus interface.

GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X capacity, said to be tuned at 23Gbps over a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 736GB/s of bandwidth.

The previous price shows that the RTX 4090 will sell for 20,000+, I hope it is not true, after all, how to sell out the previous generation of graphics cards is also something Lao Huang has to consider.