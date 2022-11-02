This evening, Huawei Pocket S was unveiled.

This new product supports Wi-Fi 6, supports 160MHz & 4K QAM, after testing,Huawei Pocket S Wi-Fi peak rate reached 2.88Gbps, compared to iPhone 14 Pro Max Wi-Fi peak rate of only 1.2Gbps.

Not only that, Huawei Pocket S file sharing rate also surpasses iPhone 14 Pro Max,The former file sharing peak rate reached 120MB/s, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max rate was only 94MB/s.

also,The download rate and upload rate of Huawei Pocket S are better than iPhone 14 Pro Max in weak signal environment.

In terms of price,The Huawei Pocket S 128GB is priced at 5,988 yuan, the 256GB version is priced at 6,488 yuan, and the 512GB version is priced at 7,488 yuan.In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB version costs 8,999 yuan, and the 512GB version costs 11,699 yuan.

In terms of durability, Huawei Pocket S adopts the industry’s first multi-dimensional linkage lifting water drop hinge, which not only cleverly solves the problem of gaps in the fuselage in the folded state, but also uses a variety of innovative materials such as MIM steel to achieve impact resistance and no deformation. Tough and durable.

According to the official, Huawei Pocket S has passed the test of 400,000 folding times and obtained the world‘s first Swiss SGS folding screen mobile phone durability certification.

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”