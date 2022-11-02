Home News Huawei Pocket S Wi-Fi speed surpasses iPhone 14 Pro Max: the price is cheaper than the opponent
News

Huawei Pocket S Wi-Fi speed surpasses iPhone 14 Pro Max: the price is cheaper than the opponent

by admin
Huawei Pocket S Wi-Fi speed surpasses iPhone 14 Pro Max: the price is cheaper than the opponent

This evening, Huawei Pocket S was unveiled.

This new product supports Wi-Fi 6, supports 160MHz & 4K QAM, after testing,Huawei Pocket S Wi-Fi peak rate reached 2.88Gbps, compared to iPhone 14 Pro Max Wi-Fi peak rate of only 1.2Gbps.

Not only that, Huawei Pocket S file sharing rate also surpasses iPhone 14 Pro Max,The former file sharing peak rate reached 120MB/s, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max rate was only 94MB/s.

also,The download rate and upload rate of Huawei Pocket S are better than iPhone 14 Pro Max in weak signal environment.

Huawei Pocket S Wi-Fi speed surpasses iPhone 14 Pro Max: the price is cheaper than the opponent

In terms of price,The Huawei Pocket S 128GB is priced at 5,988 yuan, the 256GB version is priced at 6,488 yuan, and the 512GB version is priced at 7,488 yuan.In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB version costs 8,999 yuan, and the 512GB version costs 11,699 yuan.

In terms of durability, Huawei Pocket S adopts the industry’s first multi-dimensional linkage lifting water drop hinge, which not only cleverly solves the problem of gaps in the fuselage in the folded state, but also uses a variety of innovative materials such as MIM steel to achieve impact resistance and no deformation. Tough and durable.

According to the official, Huawei Pocket S has passed the test of 400,000 folding times and obtained the world‘s first Swiss SGS folding screen mobile phone durability certification.

Huawei Pocket S Wi-Fi speed surpasses iPhone 14 Pro Max: the price is cheaper than the opponent

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

See also  10 games measured: the performance of the new Zen 4 architecture Ryzen 9 7900X processor revealed

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Zhenting

You may also like

Farewell to Tatò, the Kaiser Franz who loved...

The worst year for prison suicides – Gabriele...

In Chiaverano the vandals also set the books...

Meloni government: the opinion is positive from two...

Onè di Fonte the brother of Miriam’s boyfriend:...

Anti-rave law, the appeal of the Don Gallo...

Child run over by a door, rescued and...

Control of Nas, reports in three dairies and...

From the pension at Quota 41 to the...

Dragon Tiger List: Can Xinuo today’s daily limit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy