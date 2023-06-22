Today’s horoscope June 22, 2023 sign by sign – Affaritaliani.it

Horoscope today Thursday 22 June 2023: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

Horoscope forecasts for today Thursday 22 June 2023: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to better face the day

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY THURSDAY 22 JUNE 2023

Aries daily horoscope:

Be the brave soul that everyone knows you are and take the first step towards forgiveness. Your ruler, Mars, trines the wounded healer Chiron in your sign, making this the perfect day to do whatever it takes to mend a fractured relationship. The person in question could be a partner, a friend or a child. It doesn’t matter whose fault it is. Life is too short to hold a grudge over petty grievances. You will feel a huge sense of relief once the air is cleared. This is an excellent day for any activity that involves doing something you’d otherwise be afraid to do. Getting out of your comfort zone can turn a weakness into a strength.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY THURSDAY 22 JUNE 2023

Taurus daily horoscope:

It’s best to take the bull by the horns when dealing with a delicate concern for home and family, especially if you’ve swept the matter under the rug until now. You’ll have the courage to face things head-on as Moon Leo and warrior Mars in your home realm sync up with wounded healer Chiron. It takes courage to face your fears and deal with an embarrassing situation. The good news is that you will breathe a sigh of relief once you stop avoiding the problem and figure out what’s what. If tempers flare, do your best to lean into compassion.

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE THURSDAY 22 JUNE 2023

Gemini daily horoscope:

A lively debate can help mend barriers as passionate Mars in your communication sector aligns with wounded healer Chiron in your house of community. Instead of shutting down at the first sign of conflict, ask questions and let the conversation carry on. Take the opportunity to consider their point of view. You may find that you and a person you sometimes disagree with are now on the same page. Even if you don’t see them eye to eye, chances are you’ll understand them better once you hear them. It’s a great day to work with a team of colleagues or friends to troubleshoot a project. Sometimes, you need all hands on deck to get things done.

CANCER HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 22 JUNE 2023

Cancer daily horoscope:

Leo Moon and self-made Mars in your house of earnings sync up with wounded healer Chiron at the top of your chart, which could motivate you to take the initiative in solving a career or financial problem. If you’ve made a mistake, don’t hesitate to do what you can to correct it. Not only will it get you back on track, but it could serve as a valuable teaching moment for others. You don’t have to be perfect. However, accountability can earn you the respect of your colleagues. It pays to have an insightful person in your team.

