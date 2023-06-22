Ianis Hagi asked his girlfriend to be his wife

Ianis Hagi proposed to his girlfriend, Elena Tănase, in marriage. The Glasgow Rangers footballer took the big step in a fairytale setting in Paris. Her friend’s answer was a resounding yes.

Despite the fact that his evolution from the national team was mediocre, and the fact that he was put on the transfer list by his club team, Ianis Hagi decided to take an important step in his personal life.

The 24-year-old Romanian international proposed to Elena Tănase (23 years old), a young woman of Aromanian origin, with whom he has been in a relationship for several years. Ianis Hagi prepared a special moment in Paris, then posted images on social networks of the moment when his future wife said “yes”.

Gică Hagi declared himself delighted with this moment and congratulated his son for the initiative. “It’s a joy, I’m glad, happy. Bravo to him, he assumes, makes decisions and is responsible. A quiet child, a child who knows what he has to do in life, I am very happy. I, as a parent, am very calm. I was among the first to find out. Just what happened is between them and I told them to reconcile with each other, to care for each other, to understand each other and to walk together, because that’s the only way they can be strong. I am very happy. I’m glad that Ianis is growing up, becoming responsible. I’m happy for the decision he made, he decides,” Gică Hagi told Digi Sport.

