I am a 36-year-old woman, married for ten years, excited by the idea of ​​my husband having relationships with other women. It is not new, but a fantasy that I have had for years and that we have never put into practice. He is intrigued but fears it may end up damaging the relationship. But I have been informed a little, and I would really want to try, obviously with the consent of my husband! Except that in my various researches I have found different, and sometimes conflicting, definitions of what it means to be a “cuckquean”. I am interested in watching my husband give and receive pleasure from another woman on a purely physical level. I am not interested in the idea of ​​being “betrayed”. No winking text messages, no unauthorized coffee. I have read stories of women excited by the sense of humiliation and insecurity they feel knowing that their partner goes with others, women whom the husband often knows “in real life”, through work or social life. As for me, I’d prefer it if my husband didn’t even know her name about the other woman. He could only go to bed with my permission, and I would like to be the one to “control” the situation. What does this do to me? Can cuckqueans have any kind of inclinations? The end result looks the same to me – my husband getting another one – but with a different motivation than the most common one.

– What The Cuck Am I?

“The one described by WTCAI seems to me more of a situation of hotwifing to reversed gender roles that of cuckolding”, He replies Venus, host of the Venus cuckoldress podcast. “She wants to do hothusbanding!”.

A quick review of the terminology: a man who likes to do hotwifing likes to “share” his wife with other men, WTCAI, and a woman who likes to do hothusbanding loves sharing her husband with other women (sharing, it goes without saying, always consensual). THE cuckold, on the other hand, they do not share a wife, but are “betrayed” by her. As well as the cuckquean they do not share their husbands, but they are betrayed by him. Cuckold e cuckquean, by definition, they want not only to see their wife or husband fuck another person, but also to be humiliated and offended by them. (I use quotation marks to “betray” because it is a consensual and symbolic betrayal; similarly, “sharing” is in quotation marks because the spouse is not an asset).

“Ma cuckolding e hotwifing they encompass a very wide range of practices and dynamics, ”continues Venus. “There are cuckold submissives who love to be humiliated and others who love neither submission nor humiliation. I don’t see why the same variety cannot exist among women. Humiliation, submission and offense are not indispensable! ”.

Venus is right: there are men who define themselves cuckold even though they are neither submissive nor interested in humiliation. But I would not define these cuckoldWTCAI, just as I wouldn’t call you one cuckquean. We have so many words to say that we let our partner fuck with other people – open couple, semimonogamous, swinging, consensual non-monogamy, and indeed hotwifing, hothusbanding – but just one to say that, by letting our partner fuck with other people, we enjoy being humiliated and offended: cuckolding. And since for most people the idea of ​​the cuckolding predicts humiliations and offenses, define you cuckold if you don’t like those things it would be like defining yourself power bottom (passive energetic, dominant) when you don’t like anal sex, or say you like spanking when you can’t tolerate a slap on the ass. Instead of clarifying, it confuses. Worse still, if you tell the other person you are cuckold/cuckqueanmaybe that one begins to humiliate you while fucking your / your partner, ruining the party for everyone.

On how to arrange a sexual encounter between your husband and an anonymous woman, Venus has some practical advice. “There are far more men out there looking for casual sex than women,” she explains, “and that already makes the WTCAI fantasy difficult to realize. But the wife of a woman I know dreamed of being blindfolded and then joined by a group of women – all unknown – that they lick it. Another fantasy that is not easy to realize! So they hired a sex worker to set it up, and it was great. Perhaps the ideal solution would be that, to turn to a sex worker, because she would give WTCAI absolute control ”.

Finally, WTCAI, rereading your letter … it seems to me that your real desire is to place your husband, to be his pimp. It is an expression that I have heard used by gays who wanted to organize an anonymous meeting for their boyfriend or husband. You find a woman you would like to see fuck your husband – and please note: your husband would like to fuck with – and he just needs to know where and when. Cuckold e cuckquean are submissive, and it is true that a submissive person can, as they say, “wield power from below”, but cuckold e cuckquean, at least officially, they don’t have power. Whoever acts as a pimp to husband, on the other hand, her power has it all. And you want that, right?