Masahiro Sakurai, the father of “Super Smash Bros.”, will end “Daily One Po”, fans are more grateful than reluctant

Although it has been 4 years since its launch, “Super Smash Bros. Special Edition” is still very popular among the player community. As the latest member of Nintendo’s cross-border fighting game series, the work has been well received since its initial launch, but according to According to the father of the series and well-known game designer Masahiro Sakurai, this trend will soon end.

Masahiro Sakurai has been a key figure in the series since the original “Super Smash Bros.” was released on the Nintendo 64 in 1999. He not only actively participates in the development, but also shares the process and maintains communication with the fan community. Famitsu writes a column that conveys quite a few ideas about game design, and is known for creating lean but deep game systems.

In the final column last November, with the appearance of the last expansion character of “Super Smash Bros. Special Edition”, “Sora” from “Kingdom Hearts”, Sakurai also relieved the burden of many years and officially ended the series development.

The screen shots are taken with the actual development machine of “Super Smash Bros. SPECIAL”.

Images taken using debug version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. — Masahiro Sakurai / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) April 1, 2021

However, even if the “Smash Bros.” series seems to be no one to take over, he continues to share on his personal Twitter a lot of real-life footage from the last few months of the “Smash Bros. Special Edition” development phase, presented through images from various interesting angles. The charm of the game has been published every day since April last year, and each article has been liked by tens of thousands of fans.

Now Sakurai seems to be unable to continue this “little ceremony” soon, he said in the first (2) days that he will finish posting the pictures taken before sometime in August, “When we finished development, I even took pictures. About 200 new sets, so it’s hard to believe they’re gone, time flies!” For Super Smash Bros. Special Edition, this is the end of an era.

Sakurai’s great contribution to the entire game industry comes from his considerable investment in the video game industry. In addition to the “Kirby” and “Smash Bros.” series, he also supervised “Meteorite” and “New Light Myth Pal.” Tina’s Mirror, and even dubs the character “Emperor Emperor” in “Kirby 64” and “Smash Bros. X”.

As reported by GameRantSakurai also owned Xbox Series X and PS5 for the first time, showing his love for games.

As soon as Sakurai announced the news that “Daily Shamboo” was about to end, many fans were very grateful for it, “I can’t believe this is over, I will really miss every player getting together here. Days.” Some even said that this was the last reason he stayed on Twitter, hoping to compile these precious pictures into a book, “What a beautiful masterpiece, thank you Mr. Sakurai for sharing the photos, let us see the “big picture” from different angles. Melee”.”

As of now, Sakurai is not sure if there will be a sequel to “Super Smash Bros.”. Fans can still enjoy the rich content of more than 80 characters appearing in “Super Smash Bros. Special Edition”. Presumably the father of Super Smash Bros. The game industry and player community will be supported in different ways.

