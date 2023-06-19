dr Siegfried Moder new President of the European Veterinary Association FVE

Federal Association of Practicing Veterinarians eV

At the spring conference of the European Veterinary Association FVE last weekend in Zajecí (Czech Republic), the President of the Federal Association of Practicing Veterinarians (bpt), Dr. Siegfried Moder, elected new FVE President. He is the highest representative of the veterinary profession in Europe and represents more than 300,000 veterinarians. His dream team consisting of Dr. Jane Clark (UK), Dr. Massenzio Fornasier (Italy), Dr. Piotr Kwiecinski (Poland) and Dr. Mette Uldahl (Denmark) elected. The term of office of the FVE Board runs until 2025. Moder was proposed for election jointly by the Federal Chamber of Veterinarians (BTK) and bpt.

Animal health at a glance

In his first term, Moder wants to focus on combating the shortage of veterinarians in Europe. He is also concerned with strengthening the role of veterinarians in animal health and animal welfare, for example through a Europe-wide uniform implementation of the EU Animal Health Law with its specifications for regular animal health visits. An important point of his work will also be the establishment of a European One Health dialogue. “The successful prevention of zoonoses and drug resistance is only possible if we talk to colleagues from medicine and dentistry on an equal footing and tackle the problems together.” so moder.

European professional policy for owners and employees

An additional focus of his work at FVE will be to develop a common European strategy for dealing with foreign investors. “For most small animal and horse practitioners in Europe, this is an important issue that we have to take into account with a view to maintaining the profession of veterinarian,” said Moder in his application speech.

The participation of the young generation of veterinarians in professional-political discussion and decision-making processes is particularly important to Moder. “It is particularly important to me that we win young people across Europe for our profession and professional policy. If we want to continue to offer good veterinary care across the board, we have to develop our profession further, especially for those starting their careers and employed veterinarians make them more attractive. This includes involving them in our professional policy work, incorporating their ideas and thus safeguarding their interests,” says Moder.

From the point of view of the bpt, it is particularly pleasing that 22 years after the honorary president Dr. Karlheinz Simon of the bpt / Germany is again the European vet president.

To person:

dr Siegfried Moder is a cattle practitioner and runs his practice with several employed veterinarians in Bavaria. Since 2015 he has been bpt President, a member of the Executive Committee of the Federal Chamber of Veterinarians (department for practical professional practice) and the Board of Directors of the Federal Association of Liberal Professions (BFB). Since 2019, Dr. Moder FVE Vice President and Treasurer.

