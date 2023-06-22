Filler in the summer: is it dangerous? What’s to know

There are many people who choose to use the filler: is it dangerous in the summer? What you need to know to avoid risks

Beauty treatments never go out of fashion, on the contrary, we are always looking for innovative techniques that allow us to obtain natural yet extraordinary results. The filler is a highly appreciated treatment that can affect different areas of the face and that more and more women appreciate and experience. I put up with it is it dangerous in summer? What you need to know to avoid risks and unpleasant consequences.

Obviously, as with any type of treatment, there are various types of fillers. Today we will focus on those with hyaluronic acid, perhaps the most popular, which generally last about ten months before being “reabsorbed”. What you need to know about the warm season.

What to keep in mind regarding fillers in the summer: are they dangerous?

Wanting to explain in simple terms what this type of treatment consists of, it is sufficient to say that they aim to “fill in” and plump some areas of the face, thus going to “redesign” the features and can reduce the signs of aging. Is it dangerous to undergo filler in the summer?



Well, dealing with a minimally invasive technique, this kind of treatment does not seem to have particular contraindications. At the same time, however, some precautions are essential to make sure you protect your face. Especially in a particular period such as summer, where we are exposed to heat, sweat and sun.

That’s not uncommon as a result of the filler, redness, edema and the like may arise, which run their natural course, usually without consequences. In these cases, however, it is better to avoid exposure to the sun to avoid spots and marks that could become “permanent”.

In general, therefore, it would be better to avoid the sun even if the skin does not present any particular side effects, for the first forty-eight hours after the filler. Two days, therefore, which will give the face, the lips, in short the treated area the opportunity to “recover” without being stressed even by ultraviolet rays.

Finally, fundamentally, it is the use of high-spectrum protection after the classic recovery time has elapsed in order to protect the area but also the results. This precaution must be kept in mind both in summer and in spring and in other seasons, just like using special moisturizing and nourishing products that will surely be recommended to us by a trusted dermatologist.

