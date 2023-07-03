Today’s Powerball Winning Numbers and Jackpot Winner: Did Your Ticket Make You Happy?

Did you buy a ticket? Find out below if your ticket made you happy today’s Powerball jackpot winner!

Today’s Powerball Winning Numbers, July 1:

Discover the Powerball and Double Play numbers below:

Winning numbers: 04-17-35-49-61

Powerball: 08

Digit Multiplier Power Play: 2X

The winning numbers in The Double Play were: 13-24-49-54-60

The Powerball was: 17

Where and when to watch the Powerball draw LIVE?

The Powerball draw time will depend on your location:

Hora central CDT: 9:59 pm

East Coast Time (ET): 10:59 pm

Pacific Time (PT): 8:59 pm

Want to watch the draw live of the Powerball? Perfect because you can follow live on the official website of the lottery every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. If you want to see the next draw live, click here. And if you want to follow it on television, take into account that the channel will depend on your state or location.

How much does a Powerball ticket cost?

Buying a Powerball ticket is very simple and cheap; You can even do it from different states of the USA and countries. Each line of Powerball costs 2 dollars. If you include other alternatives like Power Play, the ticket costs 3 dollars. In turn, a ticket can include several lines and different game options, causing the cost to increase.

The online price is greater than that of a purchase in a fixed establishment; however, it has the advantage that you can participate from anywhere in the world. In the case of playing with the multiplier Power Play, the cost increases by one dollar, but it gives the advantage that, in case of winning, the prize increases up to 10 times. There are nine ways to win a prize in Powerball.

All prizes have a fixed cash amount, except the Grand Prize. In California, prize payout amounts are mutual and calculated by sales and the number of winning tickets.

How late can I buy Powerball tickets?

The deadline for buying Powerball tickets varies by state, so don’t wait until the last minute. In New Jersey, the cut-off time is 9:59 pm on the day of the drawing, while in New York, it’s 10 pm.

