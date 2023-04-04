Credit Suisse, the president apologizes at the meeting: “I have disappointed you”

Credit Suisse chairman Axel Lehmann apologized to shareholders for the bank’s failure. “I apologize for not having been able to stem the loss of confidence accumulated over several years and for having disappointed you,” he said as he opened the general meeting, the bank’s last.

Nearly 2,000 shareholders arrived in Zurich to express their anger and ask top management to assume their responsibilities at the bank’s latest general meeting. In addition to the collapse of their investments, the participants are protesting the takeover by ubs, an operation which took place under pressure from the Swiss authorities, without any passage at the meeting.