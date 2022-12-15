MILANO – Weak start for the European stock exchanges in the aftermath of the expected decision by the Fed. The American central bank has slowed down the path of raising interest rates, raising them this time by only 50 points after the flurry of hikes from 75. A similar decision is expected today by the European Central Bank, with Frankfurt expected to limit itself to a rate hike of 0.5%. More than the hike itself, what disappointed investors yesterday was the firmness with which the Fed clarified that the restrictive policy adopted up to now will remain “for a while”, thus leaving no room for a reversal of strategy, despite the recent data on US inflation have marked a marked slowdown in price growth.

The day was also down on the Asian side, with Tokyo closing trades at -0.37%.