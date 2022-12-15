Home Business Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 15th. The Fed offers few surprises: markets in decline waiting for the ECB
Business

Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 15th. The Fed offers few surprises: markets in decline waiting for the ECB

by admin
Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 15th. The Fed offers few surprises: markets in decline waiting for the ECB

MILANO – Weak start for the European stock exchanges in the aftermath of the expected decision by the Fed. The American central bank has slowed down the path of raising interest rates, raising them this time by only 50 points after the flurry of hikes from 75. A similar decision is expected today by the European Central Bank, with Frankfurt expected to limit itself to a rate hike of 0.5%. More than the hike itself, what disappointed investors yesterday was the firmness with which the Fed clarified that the restrictive policy adopted up to now will remain “for a while”, thus leaving no room for a reversal of strategy, despite the recent data on US inflation have marked a marked slowdown in price growth.

The day was also down on the Asian side, with Tokyo closing trades at -0.37%.

A declining start for the European stock exchanges

The European stock exchanges open in the red awaiting the decision of the ECB and in the aftermath of the choice of the Fed which, in the face of inflation does not yet allow the pace of interest rate hikes to be reduced, has further increased the cost of money by 50 basis points, meeting analysts’ expectations. Today the European Central Bank is to announce its monetary policy decision which looks set to follow in the footsteps of the United States.

At the start, Piazza Affari dropped 0.60% to 24,425 points, while Frankfurt also fell -0.77%, Paris -0.75% and London -0.67%. In Milan runs Saipem +1.36% which has been awarded new contracts in Guyana and Egypt for a total value of approximately 1.2 billion dollars. Around parity Tim, Leonardo and Enel, decreases of almost a point and a half percentage instead for Tenaris, down also Stm -1.7% and Moncler which loses 1.75%.

See also  Grimaldi signs a billion-dollar contract for 10 new treasurers

The spread opens up at 192 points

Spread between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds up slightly at the start of the session: the differential opened at 192 basis points against 190 at yesterday’s closing.
Treasury yield is 3.9%

The euro opens weak waiting for the ECB

The euro opens down against the dollar and the yen pending the ECB’s monetary policy decision. The single currency changes hands at 1.0657 dollars and 144.62 yen. The greenback rallied broadly after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point, as widely expected, and announced it expects more hikes and to keep rates high longer than previously hoped. The dollar also advanced against the Japanese currency to 135.71.

You may also like

Switzerland: new anti-inflation move from Swiss National Bank....

Treasury bond futures fluctuated within a narrow range,...

European stock exchanges in the red after the...

Chinese brands finally beat Japanese cars

Who is the winner under the “anti-globalization” of...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 12.15.2022

Affected by weaker U.S. inflation, Shanghai Aluminum is...

Europe promotes the debt maneuver. “But on the...

From January to November, my country’s RMB loans...

Hong Kong: central bank follows the Fed, raises...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy