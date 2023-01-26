MILANO – Positive start for the European Stock Exchanges on a day that looks with anticipation above all to the first preliminary data relating to the growth of US GDP in the fourth quarter. A fundamental indication for understanding the state of health of the US economy after the flurry of increases put in place by the Fed and with fears of a possible recession on the way. In Asia, with Chinese price lists still at a standstill for the Chinese New Year, it ends down Tokyodown 0.12%.

The price of gas is on the rise. Launching in Amsterdam, the contract is trading at €57, up 0.60%.