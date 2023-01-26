Home News Deportivo Pasto returns to Colombia after being stranded in Peru
The crisis in Peru began on December 7 after the failed self-coup of the then president, Pedro Castillowho was arrested after trying to dissolve Congress, form an emergency government and open a constituent process.

Protests against the new Executive of Dina Boluarte They have left more than 60 people dead since last December, 45 of them in clashes with law enforcementwhile a policeman died after being burned alive by protesters.

MATCH POSTPONED

Given the situation in Peru, Deportivo Pasto reported this Wednesday that the game in which they will visit Alianza Petrolera for the second day of the Apertura Tournament, scheduled for this weekend, was postponed.

For this reason, Volcánicos will debut on Saturday, February 4 against América de Cali on the third day of the championship.

With information from the EFE agency*

