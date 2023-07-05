Home » Today’s Stock Exchanges, July 5th. Services are holding back in China, weak price lists
Business

Today’s Stock Exchanges, July 5th. Services are holding back in China, weak price lists

by admin
Today’s Stock Exchanges, July 5th. Services are holding back in China, weak price lists

Futures down slightly for European trading and a slight drop also for the prospect of a restart on Wall Street, which returns to trading after July 4th. The day’s data that could guide investors concern the PMI indices of services and producer prices in the Eurozone, waiting to read the minutes of the Fed in the Italian evening.

For the moment, weak indications have come from China, where the Caixin PMI services index fell to 53.9 points in June: it is above the neutral threshold of 50 points, but below forecasts.

08:16

Tokyo closes down 0.25%

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed the session slightly down, with no significant indications from Wall Street, after the day of public holidays in the United States, with investors awaiting new macroeconomic indications from the US labor market. The Nikkei marks a negative change of 0.25% to 33,338.70, losing 83 points. On the foreign exchange market, the yen changed little against the dollar at 144.60, and against the euro at 157.30.

07:39

Services in China are holding back

China‘s Caixin services PMI slowed in June to 53.9 points from 57.1 in May, also weaker than forecasts of 56.5. Activity still remained above the 50 level, which marks the expansion, but it is one of the lowest figures of the year, the second since January, the month that started a gradual return to normal in China after three years of health restrictions for Covid. Despite a slowdown in demand in June, employment in the services sector continued to grow for the fifth consecutive month, Caixin noted. For its part, the composite index, which combines services and manufacturing, also fell in June to 52.5 points, against 55.6 the previous month, the fastest pace for more than two years. “The recovery in China lacks a pivot to compensate for the lack of engine in the domestic market, the weakness of demand and the darkening of the economic outlook” at the international level, notes economist Wang Zhe for Caixin.

You may also like

Patuelli (ABI): banks have no position annuities

The Continuous Rise of E-commerce Logistics Service Capabilities...

The Extraordinary Value of a Neglected Ferrari: Meet...

China’s slowdown slows European stock exchanges, UniCredit sprint...

Toyota Aims to Revolutionize Electric Car Batteries with...

No real estate transfer tax for first-time buyers...

A Prysmian project for the upgrading of energy...

Russian economy: Putin calls on countries not to...

Celebrating 20 Years of Success: Shunhe Group’s Journey...

What the federal government wants to spend money...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy