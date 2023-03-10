Home Business Today’s Stock Exchanges, March 10th. The Svb crisis in the US scares the markets, stock exchanges in sharp decline with the banks
Business

Today’s Stock Exchanges, March 10th. The Svb crisis in the US scares the markets, stock exchanges in sharp decline with the banks

by admin
Today’s Stock Exchanges, March 10th. The Svb crisis in the US scares the markets, stock exchanges in sharp decline with the banks

Milan sells 2.2% with the banks

The Milan Stock Exchange (-2.2%) continues to be heavy, in line with the main European lists and after the negative performance of Wall Street and the Asian markets. In Piazza Affari the banks weigh after the thud of US credit institutions. The spread between the BTP and the Bund stood at 178 points, with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond at 4.28% (-10 basis points).

Unicredit and Fineco (-4.6%), Bper (-4.4%), Banco Bpm (-4.1%), Intesa (-4%), Mps (-3.3%) slip in the main list. Azimut (-3.9%), Banca Generali (-3.7%), Mediolanum (-3.4%) are also bad. Complicated session also for the technological with Stm (-3.6%) and Prysmian (-2.8%). The automotive sector was heavy, with Stellantis (-2.6%), Iveco (-2.4%) and Cnh (-2.1%) down. The drop in oil prices weighs heavily on the energy sector where Eni and Saipem are suffering (-1.4%). Tim also bad (-1.5%), on the day of the related parties committee on the CDP offer, while Leonardo holds (-0.5%) after the accounts.
Italgas (+1.1%) goes against the trend, after the accounts, Terna (+1%) and Snam (+0.3%).

See also  Forex European Markets: The pound stands on the 1.15 mark again, the dollar falls back and waits for the Fed's interest rate decision provider Investing.com

You may also like

Logistics industry: Why Swiss Post no longer wants...

Fairs, green light for the integration between Milan...

This is how penalties can be avoided

European energy efficiency agreement: here’s what will change

End pill screens!It is revealed that Apple iPhone...

Financial Education About The Stock Market And Economics...

Dax under pressure after bad news from the...

Resolution 30 of 23/05/2022 – Participation in the...

The committee members called for the elimination of...

Federal judges ban spyware for labor control

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy