Milan sells 2.2% with the banks

The Milan Stock Exchange (-2.2%) continues to be heavy, in line with the main European lists and after the negative performance of Wall Street and the Asian markets. In Piazza Affari the banks weigh after the thud of US credit institutions. The spread between the BTP and the Bund stood at 178 points, with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond at 4.28% (-10 basis points).

Unicredit and Fineco (-4.6%), Bper (-4.4%), Banco Bpm (-4.1%), Intesa (-4%), Mps (-3.3%) slip in the main list. Azimut (-3.9%), Banca Generali (-3.7%), Mediolanum (-3.4%) are also bad. Complicated session also for the technological with Stm (-3.6%) and Prysmian (-2.8%). The automotive sector was heavy, with Stellantis (-2.6%), Iveco (-2.4%) and Cnh (-2.1%) down. The drop in oil prices weighs heavily on the energy sector where Eni and Saipem are suffering (-1.4%). Tim also bad (-1.5%), on the day of the related parties committee on the CDP offer, while Leonardo holds (-0.5%) after the accounts.

Italgas (+1.1%) goes against the trend, after the accounts, Terna (+1%) and Snam (+0.3%).