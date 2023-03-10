Home Health AUSL Modena – From ALICE Carpi Odv a new hi-tech exercise bike for the rehabilitation of stroke patients
Health

AUSL Modena – From ALICE Carpi Odv a new hi-tech exercise bike for the rehabilitation of stroke patients

by admin

Thanks to this donation, the operators of the Carpi Rehabilitation Medicine coordinated by Veronica Zanni can now count on two cycle ergometers, one for each gym present at the Ramazzini. Specifically, it is a hi-tech exercise bike, specific for the healthcare sector, which allows you to detect vital parameters during activity and above all to record personalized programs, structuring tailor-made post-surgery recovery workouts.

“We are deeply grateful to the association – say the Director of the Carpi District Stefania Ascari and the Medical Director of Ramazzini Francesco Casulli -: a close relationship, made up of generosity and self-sacrifice, has linked ALICE Carpi Odv to the local health system for a long time, as evidenced by the numerous donations made in the past years and the constant commitment alongside patients and families and in support of professionals. The donated cycle ergometer is the plastic example of this, an aid that will benefit not only people affected by stroke but also those who will need a rehabilitation program for cases of an orthopedic nature”.

