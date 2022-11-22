European stock exchanges improve with indications from Wall Street

The main European stock exchanges lengthen their pace after 3 hours of trading and US futures turn upwards. The best is Madrid (+1.33%), followed by London (+0.74%), Milan (+0.5%), Frankfurt (+0.28%) and Paris (+0.13%). From the operating rooms we look at the Fed minutes scheduled for tomorrow, followed by those of the ECB on Thursday. Consumer confidence from the Eurozone and, from the USA, the annual Redbook on trade, the Richmond Fed index and the API (American Petroleum Institute) forecasts on weekly crude oil stocks are arriving today.

The spread between German ten-year BTPs and Bunds dropped to 192.9 points, with the Italian annual yield up by 0.3 points to 3.925% and the German one by 1.2 to 1.997%. Crude oil rose (WTI +0.46% to 80.37 dollars per barrel) and above all natural gas (+1.57% to 117.96 euros per MW). Gold holds (+0.3% at 1,747.14 dollars an ounce), silver does well (+2.24% at 21.16 dollars an ounce), steel is more cautious (+0.52 % to $3,687 a ton).

Purchases are concentrated on the oil companies BP (+5.49%), Tenaris (+4.48%), TotalEnergies (+3.85%), Eni (+3.41%) and Shell (+3%), while slows down Saipem (+1.39%). The semiconductor producers asm-Osram (-1.5%) and Soitec (-1.36%) were weak, while Stm was more cautious (-0.46%). Luxury slows down due to the new restrictions for Covid in China: Hermes sells 1.59% Moncler 1.39% and Lmh 1.23%. The automakers Volvo (+0.4%) and Stellantis (+0.36%) are performing positively, while Ferrari remains weak (-1.34%). The banks are in no particular order: Caixabank (+2.57%) and Santander (+2.23%) run, followed by Banco Bpm (+1%) and Intesa (+0.95%), more cautious Bper (+0, 6%) and Unicredit (+0.53%), weak SocGen (-0.48%), Commerzbank (-0.47%) and Mps (-1.78%).