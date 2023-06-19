Together with STERRA ET, unlock a comfortable and relaxing way of travel-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Together with STERRA ET, unlock a comfortable and relaxed way of travel

Starry night accompanied by cicadas singing, drunk in the midsummer wind, this is a yearning summer outing, and contemporary young family members have long been accustomed to playing games with time and space during the “insufficient balance” holiday. Choose a quiet Saturday evening, drive to the countryside with the whole family, fall asleep under the stars, and wake up in the morning light. Empty your time is a summer camping, let your body and mind temporarily escape the hustle and bustle of the city, and find the beautiful yearning in your heart. STERRA ET will be the best choice to start this summer wild time.

The fireworks of the day and night, the state of mind for a period of time, and the occasional wasting of time, just feel that the world is worth it.

Adult healing sometimes only requires half a day of camping. At this moment, STERRA ET is by your side, listening to the echo of the valley, caressing the breeze in the mountains, and enjoying the comfort of the forest, a moment of joy is enough to wash away the troubles in your heart. Since its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show in April this year, Star Era STERRA has attracted much attention. Star Era has created beauty with heart and accompanied users with love, sublimating the “ultra-comfortable” car experience from the physical level to the emotional level, and gained many new achievements. Fans of the middle class.

EXEED’s first ultra-comfortable mid-to-large pure electric SUV – STERRA ET, has a recognizable simple and stylish appearance and a warm shape that focuses on the essence of comfort, creating a natural, elegant, comfortable and pleasant aesthetic trend. The large-area smooth line design on the front face presents a visually plump and beautiful posture. The horizontal penetrating light strip combined with the ISD smart lights on both sides perfectly integrates the inspiration of nature and technology. It is fully recognizable when driving in the wilderness and woods, and gives a full sense of ceremony to every trip.

Accompany the whole family on every beautiful trip, shelter from the wind and rain and take good care of it, quietly but extremely warm.

In Star Era STERRA ET, there is a love that cannot be hidden like a technically warm man. The comfortable seats tolerate the fatigue of the journey and give the whole family full of tenderness. The spacious and comfortable space brought by the leapfrog wheelbase and super-large body size brings every family member a sense of “fitting” satisfaction, and provides the whole family with a comfortable and reliable sofa that can lie on. While the ultra-fine grained Nuprima leather ensures softness, the ergonomic seat specially optimized for Chinese people is more suitable for Chinese people’s figures, providing comfortable support from the heart to the body, and pleasure from the inside out.

The love of STERRA ET, a comfortable and warm male star era, does not stop there. Backed by the cutting-edge technology of Chery Group for 26 years, the suspension tuning of STERRA ET can filter out the bumps in the mountains and provide a smoother and more comfortable driving experience. Even when crossing mountain streams, you can enjoy smooth comfort. Take care of your family. In addition to driving and riding comfort, there is also a comfortable experience full of details. In order to make comfort without boundaries, “Comfortable and Warm Man” is equipped with a leapfrog super-large canopy, with frameless doors and hidden door handles, providing a larger field of view and a more comfortable appearance. Feel the freedom of the mountain starry sky without a “ceiling”.

Life is a journey, and the future is long and beautiful. Hello STERRA ET, beautiful.

With the comfortable and warm male star Era STERRA ET, ordinary days will be full of love. Under the meticulous comfort experience, every day of accompanying the family and every step of growing up for love has its careful care. STERRA ET not only hopes to work with users to define a new standard of comfort by “making comfort and equal rights”, but also goes all out to create a comfortable and pleasant mobile space for the whole family, so that users can feel the warmth of home every moment.

Be full of hope and not be afraid of the hardships and dangers of the road. Mountains have their peaks, and seas and lakes have their shores. In the long journey, everything has a turning point. The wind, clouds, mountains, and seas along the way will eventually create the beautiful scenery of life. Comfortable and warm male star era STERRA ET accompanies you to warm you, and pursue an upward life together with ardent love.

