Home » Tokyo stocks down, Hong Kong stocks up by more than +1.5% with Premier Li talking about China’s GDP
Business

Tokyo stocks down, Hong Kong stocks up by more than +1.5% with Premier Li talking about China’s GDP

by admin
Tokyo stocks down, Hong Kong stocks up by more than +1.5% with Premier Li talking about China’s GDP

Yet another negative session for the Tokyo stock exchange, after three consecutive sessions of declines. The Nikkei 225 index marks a drop of half a percentage point, to around 32,530 points.

On the other hand, the Hong Kong stock market did well, rising by around 1.6% after five consecutive sessions of declines. Purchases also on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, which rises by more than 1%.

We look at the declarations made by the Chinese premier Li Qiang, on the occasion of the Annual Meeting of the New Champions event of the World Economic Forum.

“From what I see this year, China‘s economy shows a clear momentum of recovery and improvement,” said the Chinese premier.

Li expressed confidence in China‘s GDP ability to reach the target that the Beijing government has set for 2023, equal to a growth rate of 5%.

It should be noted that, during the first quarter of the year, China‘s GDP expanded by 4.5%, better than expected. However, several macro data releases subsequently sent signs of weakness and a slower recovery from the lockdowns launched during the Zero Covid policy than had been hoped.

The conference organized by the World Economic Forum opened today in Tianjin, and will continue until the day after tomorrow, Thursday 29 June.

In Asia, purchases are held back in general by the negative closure of Wall Street on the eve.

The Nasdaq Composite was especially bad, losing 1.16%; the S&P 500 was down 0.45%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished flat, down just -0.04%.

See also  Virtual meeting 'OPEC+' to focus on upcoming decision to cap Russian oil prices | ECONOMY | Al Jazeera

The Seoul Stock Exchange dropped about 0.20%.

On the other hand, the Sydney Stock Exchange did well, up by about 0.60%.

In pre-market, Dow Jones futures rose 0.21%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose around 0.27%.

You may also like

3,000 residents demonstrate against health policy

Piazza Affari opens higher, Saipem shines

Listed丨Hard-core off-road with “electric” new species tank 500...

Economics: Insect damage responsible for most damaged logging

Cannabis, conference in the Chamber: sensational clash between...

Shortage of skilled workers: SMEs allow employees to...

Berlusconi’s testament: the Colombian, the secret account in...

Renminbi pulls wildly! A shares rebounded and Hong...

Minimum wage: Minimum wage: Commission for minimum wage...

Drug dealer tortured and killed in the woods...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy