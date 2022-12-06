Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2022-12-06

Today’s industry outlet, let’s talk about the photovoltaic industry. As of noon today, the “popular stock” Tongrun Equipment has achieved another daily limit, and has harvested 11 consecutive boards, and its stock price has set a new record high. Although the rise of Tongrun Equipment was boosted by the news of the reorganization, some institutions pointed out that at present, the price of upstream raw materials for photovoltaics has fallen. With the subsequent decline in the price of silicon materials, the demand side of the photovoltaic industry chain is expected to be significantly released.

Tongrun Equipment is promoted to 11-panel photovoltaic downstream to welcome profit transmission丨Industry outlet