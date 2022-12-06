Summary:How virulent is the Amicron variant now? Will it still cause pneumonia as in the past? Can you think it’s like the flu? Clinical experts gave detailed answers.

Tang Xiaoping, Secretary of the Party Committee of Guangzhou Medical University: The newly popular Omicron (strain), which is the current epidemic strain, has a stronger ability to spread the virus than the previous original strain and other mutant strains, but its virulence force is significantly reduced. In the original strain and last year’s Delta strain, the proportion of pneumonia occurred in more than half or even more than 60%, and (patients) all had different degrees of pulmonary manifestations. The vast majority of this wave should be said to be more than 90% manifested as asymptomatic infection and very mild mild manifestations, rarely pneumonia or severe pneumonia. So far, more than 160,000 infected patients have been treated in Guangzhou, and there has been no death. Only 4 cases have been diagnosed as severe or above. They are all related to lung infections caused by underlying diseases, and may not be directly related to the new crown infection. So far, the virulence of the mutant strain has been significantly weakened, which is very close to seasonal flu. I hope that the general public will not panic. It is a preventable, controllable and curable disease.

Original title: The weakened virulence of the Omicron mutant strain is preventable, controllable and curable