Home » Top fund manager Anthony Zackery now recommends these ten stocks
Business

Top fund manager Anthony Zackery now recommends these ten stocks

by admin
Top fund manager Anthony Zackery now recommends these ten stocks

Zevenbergen Capital Investments

Portfolio manager Anthony Zackery’s Zevenbergen Genea Fund performed excellently in 2023.

Two tough years for growth stocks haven’t shaken his team’s resolve, and their patience has paid off.

Here are ten stocks Zackery is bullish on heading into 2024.

In the past two years the Zevenbergen Genea Fund (ZVGNX) fell by 4.3 percent and 58.9 percent. But with an increase of around 70 percent since the beginning of the year, the stock fund has one Top 1 percent performance achieved.

“It’s been emotionally turbulent over the last few years, that’s for sure,” said fund manager Anthony Zackery in an interview with Business Insider.

See also  Everything on shares: The comeback of Telekom shares

You may also like

Trade-in has become a new growth point in...

Sealed video game collection discovered after 23 years...

Fed Harker: Cutting interest rates is important, but...

Fee-free private accounts – No more account fees...

Dollar Exchange Rate Update: Peso Holds Steady with...

The psychologist is decisive for school well-being

Capital Circle | Longfor repaid its loan ahead...

(Short) PodcastWhat you need to know about the...

Bank of the Republic Launches Foreign Currency Purchase...

Piazza Affari closes flat, Tim stands out (+5.75%)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy