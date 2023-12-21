Starfield reaches 13 million players, previews of future content

Bethesda released today the end of year summary Of Starfieldin which the numbers made by the game so far are summed up and the results are also anticipated improvements and contents that we can expect during 2024.

Let’s start with the numbers: Starfield has so far involved 13 million playerswhich they played for an average of 40 hours each for a total of 22 million days of play; we then discover that the players have spent more 26 million hours building shipshave been visited almost two billion planets and beyond 4 million players have created their own outposts.

Among the curiosities, however, we discover that the life form that has killed the most players is theAshtawhile the most used weapon is the assault rifle Combatech Beowulf. You can find all the information in the infographic at the bottom of the news.

Coming instead to future of Starfieldthe studio has announced that they will be released during 2024 new updates more or less every six weeksstarting from February. Among other things, these will include the following new features:

City maps New ways to travel among the stars Official mod support New options to customize the game experience beyond difficulty (e.g. modify cargo capacity, damage taken by ships, survival mechanics and more ) New customization options for ships The first story expansion, Shattered Space

Here’s what’s been revealed about it, followed by the infographic on the game’s data so far.

We’ve read all your feedback and can’t wait to launch these new features. We will be adding new ways to travel and you will be able to access the city map as you explore major cities. Those who enjoy the ship creation process will be happy to know that we will be expanding ship customization options with new decorations, new building options, and more. We’re also happy to add new gameplay options, which will allow you to change the way you play to enjoy a more relaxing or challenging experience, beyond the current game difficulty settings. For example, you can easily change cargo capacity, cargo access distance, ship damage, merchant credits, ailment effects, survival mechanics and more. We’ll also be kicking off official support for Starfield mods with the launch of Creations. Early next year, Starfield will integrate its own export tool and players will have access to a new creation kit. Mods have always played a very important role in our games: your incredible content has offered the entire community the possibility of always having new experiences. Given the vastness and systems in Starfield, we can’t wait to see what you can create! Finally, the team is working on the development of Shattered Space, the first major expansion for the game, scheduled for release next year. It will include new narrative content, new locations, new gear and much more. Again, we look forward to sharing more details with you in the months to come.