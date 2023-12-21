Doumbia from Brest scored four goals in half time, PSG won thanks to Mbappé

The 20-year-old Malian Doumbia surpassed his season’s maximum of goals scored in Ligue 1 during the first half. So far, he has managed to establish himself at most twice in one season, and that in the jersey of his hometown club Reims. He became only the second player in the last 60 years to score four goals in the first half. The first was Edinson Cavani in a PSG shirt against Caen in September 2016.

Brest went undefeated in six consecutive matches, five of which scored full points. He is fourth in the table and nine points behind PSG. Lorient did not win for the eighth time in a row and is second to last.

Kylian Mbappé scored two goals for the Parisians on his 25th birthday. The 2018 world champion has already scored 18 goals and has a ten-goal lead at the top of the scorers’ table. Vitinho sent Luis Enrique’s protege into the lead shortly after half-time, Udol reduced for the guests.

Lyon beat Nantes 1-0 to win their third league game in a row and leave the relegation zone. Lacazette scored the goal.

French Football League – Round 17: Brest – Lorient 4:0 (22nd, 25th, 29th and 45th + 2 Doumbia) Clermont – Rennes 1:3 (3rd Nicholson – 53rd Kalimuendo, 88th Doué, 90 .+6 Blas from pen.) Lyon – Nantes 1:0 (49. Lacazette) Montpellier – Marseille 1:1 (14. Fayad – 52. Veretout) Nice – Lens 2:0 (75. from pen. and 78. Moffi ) Paris St. Germain – Mets 3:1 (60th and 83rd Mbappé, 49th Vitinha – 72nd Udol) Reims – Le Havre 1:0 (25th Nakamura) Strasbourg – Lille 2:1 (41st own Yoro, 77th Mwanga – 21. own Sylla)Toulouse – Monaco 1:2 (5. Magri – 26. and 44. from pen. Ben Yedder).