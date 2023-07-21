Home » Top investor Michael Moritz is leaving Sequoia Capital
Business

Top investor Michael Moritz is leaving Sequoia Capital

by admin
Top investor Michael Moritz is leaving Sequoia Capital

Michael Moritz will continue to represent Sequoia Capital on a number of companies. John Phillips/Getty Images

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Michael Moritz, one of Silicon Valley’s best-known investors, is leaving the investor Sequoia Capital after almost four decades. This was reported by theNew York Times” on Wednesday.

See also  Thousands of protesters roared in Zhengzhou: Down with the Communist Party of China! Zhengzhou | Foxconn | Resignation | Compensation | Confrontation | Conflict

You may also like

Voltage Fluctuations and Damaged Electrical Equipment: The Growing...

Lavoro, Bonomi: “The pnrr in the wrong direction”....

Promoting the Recycling and Processing of Waste Electrical...

Deutsche Bahn is struggling with disruptions due to...

Bonomi: ‘Hot like Covid, smart working and layoffs...

Women’s World Cup: A consultant reveals what top...

Mixed Performance in A-Share Indexes as Individual Stocks...

Resolution 27 of 07/18/2023 – Adoption of the...

Fewer excessive working hours than we have had...

Evertec Announces $600 Million Acquisition of Brazilian Competitor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy