Top investor Michael Moritz is leaving Sequoia Capital

Michael Moritz will continue to represent Sequoia Capital on a number of companies. John Phillips/Getty Images

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Michael Moritz, one of Silicon Valley’s best-known investors, is leaving the investor Sequoia Capital after almost four decades. This was reported by theNew York Times” on Wednesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

