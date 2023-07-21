“The Journey of the Champion”, the docuseries that tells the story of Laboratory Medicine, is online

The Laboratory Medicine it is increasingly central, necessary and indispensable for the prevention, diagnosis, prognosis, up to the monitoring of the disease and therapy. Today, thanks to ever more accurate techniques, the pathologist is an essential member of the care team, providing valuable information on the characteristics of the disease and on the therapies to be used. Few know what happens “behind the scenes” of a laboratory.

Laboratory Medicine: a docuseries to make people understand the importance

This is why Roche Diagnostics presented the docuseries “The Journey of the Sample – The value of diagnostics”an initiative sponsored by Confindustria Medical Devices and which, starting from the patient, tells in three episodes the “journey” inside a laboratory of three different types of biological sample (blood test tube, tissue sample and nasopharyngeal swab), with the primary objective of bringing out and bringing to the attention of public opinion the importance of the role played by laboratory medicine and in vitro diagnostics for the health of citizens. The three episodes dedicated to the journey of the test tube of blood are published on the site It is on Roche Italy youtube channel.

“The evolution of laboratory medicine in the last three decades has been of such an entity as to have radically changed the role of laboratory information in diagnostic-therapeutic pathways” he explains Mario PlebaniHonorary Professor of Clinical Biochemistry and Clinical Molecular Biology at the University of Padua and President-elect of the European Federation of Laboratory Medicine (EFLM)

Fundamental in diagnostic-therapeutic pathways

«Results reported in a few minutes have modified and improved emergency medicine, biomarkers and molecular tests identify risk factors and can modify the natural history and evolution of many pathologies, other tests guide increasingly personalized therapies. However, the complexity of the laboratory examination phases is not yet clear to citizens and patients. Nor is there a clear perception that errors in requesting tests, in sampling procedures, in handling and transporting samples can compromise the final quality of the results, the accuracy of the diagnoses and therapies. Understanding “the journey of the sample” is, therefore, the premise for a better knowledge of the complexity and value of laboratory information: a journey that thrives on professionalism, technology and passion for diagnosis».