Remote-controlled trucks: RC dump trucks, trailers and concrete mixers from 9 euros

Trucks have always held a fascination as the “kings of the road”. If you would like to try driving a truck at home, you can use the small-format remote-controlled truck. Having already tried out RC excavators (guide), RC off-roaders (guide) and fast RC buggies (guide), we are now turning our attention to remote-controlled trucks. We show which RC trucks are available, what buyers should look out for and what they cost. First and foremost, we deal with finished RTR models (“ready to run”), we only cover the topic of RC kits in passing.

What RC trucks are there?



R/C prefab truck models come in many sizes, from tiny pocket sized to 1/12th scale lifelike trucks. Prices range from just under 9 euros for tiny ready-made plastic models to over 200 euros for a large 1:18 scale metal RC truck. A complete tipper trailer from Siku with tractor costs around 450 euros. The offer ranges from trucks with flatbed trailers to fire engines, garbage trucks, tractor units or trucks for construction sites such as concrete mixers, dump trucks and heavy-duty cranes. The Mercedes-Benz Actros and Mercedes-Benz Arocs are among the most popular examples from real life.

When it comes to RC truck kits, the choice is a bit larger. There is a Tamyia kit for the Unimog on a scale of 1:10. Simple kits for children are available from 20 euros. Significantly more popular larger kits for hobbyists. Here you can find RC trucks and articulated lorries with faithful replicas of Volvo, MAN, Scania or Mercedes-Benz from manufacturers such as Tamiya, Carson or Jamara for prices of over 500 euros. The most common is the 1:14 scale, there are also many models in 1:18 and 1:20. In this guide, however, we focus on ready-made RTR models.

Radio technology and drive



Inexpensive models still have remote controls that transmit on two channels at 27 MHz or 40 MHz. This technical standard is now obsolete. The disadvantage of these frequencies is that they are more susceptible to interference, especially when there is an RC vehicle operating in the same frequency band nearby. The range is also lower. We therefore recommend choosing a remote control with 2.4 GHz if possible. RC models from Jamara or Amewi with this frequency are available from 25 euros. Some of the inexpensive toy trucks also include infrared remote controls. These react sluggishly and only have a short range. In bright sunshine, these transmitters refuse to work at all. We advise against it.

Inexpensive ready-made RC models rely on simple electric motors with brush motors and two-wheel drive on the rear axle. Powerful brushless motors as in fast RC buggies (guide) are rarely found. High quality trucks also offer proportional steering and throttle controls. This means that if you operate the steering slightly, the wheels turn only minimally. That’s how it should be, because that’s the only way precise steering maneuvers are possible.

The next question that arises: rechargeable battery or battery? When it comes to inexpensive RC trucks in smaller scales from 1/20th to 1/34th, there are many models that run on AA batteries. This offers the advantage that you can start right away, provided that batteries are at hand. If the energy sources are empty, you can replace them directly with new ones. Weaker electric motors are used for toys that are primarily aimed at children. The batteries are sufficient here. As a rule, you have to plan for two AA batteries for the remote control, and depending on the model, about four AA batteries are used for the truck. If you use battery-powered RC cars, you should use rechargeable batteries for reasons of sustainability.

For a more powerful motor, however, you need a real battery with enough capacity so that the driving fun doesn’t end too quickly. This is usually the case with larger models. From 30 euros you can already find RC trucks on a scale of 1:16 with their own battery, which is usually charged using a USB charging cable. Many RC trucks provide a realistic soundscape including the sound of a massive diesel engine or the warning tones when reversing. The realistic feeling is rounded off by LED lights.

The special functions of the different vehicles are exciting. For example, some articulated lorries can extend their supports to uncouple the tractor from the trailer. With a dump truck, there is usually the option of tipping the loading area remotely. The concrete mixers are often able to rotate the mixing drum. Sometimes there is also a demo mode that automatically presents all functions at the touch of a button.

Remote-controlled trucks with trailers



A trailer truck is the epitome of how you imagine a real truck to be. This consists of a truck, usually as a three-axle tractor, and a semi-trailer. You can get simple RC toy models of this type from as little as 25 euros – these are primarily aimed at children.

We tested it extensively RC Show Truck Mercedes-Benz Actros „Dino Express“ von Revell. The remote control truck costs with the coupon code KWTEQVAPYN at Voelkner currently about 45 Euro. It is a replica of the Mercedes-Benz Actros with two axles and a semi-trailer on a scale of 1:32. This makes it a comparatively compact model, with a length of 49 cm, a width of 9 cm and a height of 13 cm. The remote control uses 2.4 GHz as a frequency and requires two AA batteries. The truck requires four AA batteries as a power source. According to the manufacturer, the vehicle thus reaches almost 10 km/h – which is more of a leisurely pace.

Remote-controlled truck from Revell

Remote-controlled truck from Revell

As soon as you activate the vehicle, the sound of the diesel engine can be heard. Unfortunately, you can’t turn it off, so you have to live with the background noise. At first it seems authentic, but gets annoying over time. As soon as you drive off, the headlights come on. When steering, the headlight flashes on the side to which you are steering the trailer truck. If you drive backwards, the red LED taillights come on – and a warning tone sounds, just like a real truck. Next gimmick: At the touch of a button, the semi-trailer extends two supports while standing, after which the tractor unit is uncoupled from the rest. Incidentally, the MB Actros drives much faster without a trailer.

Handling is easy, it’s not for nothing that Revell releases the RC toy for children aged 8 and over. The lovingly painted dinosaur look looks very chic and should appeal to the youngest in particular. Due to the lack of proportional control, the accuracy of the control is rather modest. The truck never drove exactly in a straight line – trimming under the chassis allows fine-tuning here, but it doesn’t work really precisely. Once uncoupled, it is therefore not so easy to dock the tractor unit back onto the trailer. The truck accelerates a bit too quickly for that. Overall, the model is a good introduction to the world of remote-controlled trucks and is ideal as a gift for children. There are similarly equipped models from Jamara.

The 1:32 scale tractor from Siku Control is based on a Volvo vehicle. However, it is significantly more expensive at 106 euros, but more detailed. The Jamara low-loader is significantly larger as a replica of the Mercedes-Benz Arocs on a scale of 1:20 for 80 euros. The length here is already a proud 85 cm. The pace is very leisurely at just 4 km/h. AA batteries are used as the drive.

Garbage truck and fire brigade



Those who prefer to travel without a trailer will find RC models from the municipal utility, technical relief organization or military sectors. Unusual is the US Army Truck from Revell Control on a scale of 1:16 with three axles and all-wheel drive, which has similar off-road capabilities as an RC crawler (guide).

The garbage truck Mercedes-Benz Antos is also a popular template. Amewi, Jamara and Carson, but also Dickie Toys offer such vehicles from just under 70 euros in 1:20 or 1:26 scale. There is also a faithful replica of the Unimog on a scale of 1:12. With prices starting at 160 euros, it is no longer a toy, but a detailed replica for collectors with a horn and sound. The battery included in the scope of delivery allows long driving fun of up to one hour. The proportional control ensures high precision.

When it comes to commercial vehicles, the fire brigade should of course not be missing. The offer ranges from RC toys from Simba Toys to true-to-original replicas of turntable ladder vehicles and fire engines on a scale of 1:18 to 1:24 from Mercedes-Benz or MAN.

For the construction site: dump trucks, concrete mixers and load cranes



Construction site fans prefer to use a dump truck or concrete mixer. The popular role model is again the Mercedes-Benz Arocs. But vehicles such as the Volvo A40G or dump truck from MAN can also be found in the scales 1:28 to 1:16 from manufacturers such as Jamara and Revell. The tipper trucks from Amewi with the right battery and all-wheel drive also look true to the original. These are also based on the Mercedes Arocs. The plastic model costs just under 100 euros, a metal version starts at 200 euros.

Remote controlled mini truck



If you prefer it handy, you can use a mini model of a truck. From 9 euros you can get replicas of commercial vehicles for the construction site or from the fire brigade from Revell Control. However, these are only small toy vehicles with remote control in the 40 MHz band or 27 MHz without proportional control. The Silverlit truck only uses infrared for control. Carson’s Unimog is more for collectors.

RC truck as a kit



For friends of model making, a kit is a possible alternative. The fire brigade and commercial vehicles from Revell Junior and Jamara First RC are intended more for children. Adults can choose from a large selection of Tamiya kits from 130 euros to over 1000 euros. The range includes tractors, flatbed trailers and dump trucks.

Conclusion



You can get remote-controlled trucks for as little as 9 euros. The mini models are simple children’s toys in a compact format. You can get larger trucks with trailers or as dump trucks on a scale of 1:32 to 1:16 for as little as 30 euros. Precise proportional controls are still rare in this price range.

Engine noises, LED lights and moving elements such as tilting loading areas, feet for the trailer, moving cranes or a rotating mixing drum ensure attractive driving fun, even with cheaper models. From just under 45 euros you can already get true-to-scale RC models with batteries. If you want a high-quality vehicle made of metal with precise control, you have to spend almost 200 euros. For high-quality RC kits, the price range extends to over 1000 euros.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

