Torre del Greco, a building collapses: 5 injured. The prosecutor opens an investigation

Tragedy in Naples, five injured and no victims

E’ you five people injured and no casualties, the balance sheet of the collapse of a building in the center of Torre del Greco in the province of Naples. Three people were extracted alive from the rubble, a 19-year-old transported to the Ospedale del Mare in Naples whose conditions do not give cause for concern, and two men, one of whom suffered serious multiple traumas. Two other people, an adult and a child, were instead hit by the rubble while walking on Corso Umberto I at the time of the collapse; both suffered minor injuries, but the child was still taken to the Santobono pediatric hospital in Naples. The excavation operations by the rescuers continue, at the moment there would be no news of other people under the rubble.

A building collapses in Naples, the prosecutor opens an investigation

The The Torre Annunziata prosecutor’s office has launched the investigation on the collapse of the three-storey building that took place this morning in Torre del Greco (Naples). The investigations into the collapse were entrusted to the Carabinieri of the Torre del Greco company, while the findings were carried out by the Carabinieri of the Torre Annunziata investigative unit.

