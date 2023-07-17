High cholesterol, this is the alarm bell that sends the body: it is absolutely not to be underestimated

If you suspect you have high cholesterol, look out for these signs. This way you can get an idea of ​​the state of your health.

Following a healthy diet is important throughout life, as if you stay at a healthy weight you are better protected against certain diseases. The most common health problems when the correct diet is not followed are diabetes, hypertension and hypercholesterolemia. Although you think that at a certain age you have to contract these problems, in reality by working towards the right lifestyle settings, the body in old age will be more likely to remain healthy.

Cholesterol is a very important fatty substance for the well-being of the body, but when it transforms into hypercholesterolemia various problems begin to arise. Today we will find out what are the signs to take into account, so if you don’t have time to pay a visit, you can at least begin to hypothesize about the possibility of having high cholesterol. In any case, only the doctor will be able to give a certain diagnosis, so as soon as you have the opportunity it will be necessary to ask the doctor for an opinion.

Signs to watch out for

Before even getting alarmed and self-diagnosing diseases that don’t exist, it’s good to always ask the doctor’s opinion, especially if you feel symptoms that, at least until then, you knew very little about.

How to tell if your blood cholesterol is high (tantasalute.it)A first sign to watch out for is tingling and numbness in the hands and feet. What causes this problem are the arteries, as they cause less blood to flow and lead to joint pain;Vision can also suffer from problems when cholesterol is in excess in the blood. Through research it has been discovered that one of the main symptoms is eyestrain. In these cases it is important to go to an ophthalmologist who will be able to see if damage has been done to the eye;Even the skin can make us understand a lot about our state of health. In the case of high cholesterol, yellow or dark spots on the skin begin to appear; it may happen that you feel excessive itching, or rather urticaria problems. When this happens you need to go to a dermatologist who will be able to understand the cause of these spots. Then there is also a mental issue linked to this pathology, in fact stress can increase and also the difficulty in remaining clear-headed and reactive; Another very common symptom, but which is rarely attributed to this pathology, is the difficulty in digesting food fat. The stomach feels heavy, there is a nagging feeling of nausea and a bitter taste in the mouth. This is because foods rich in lipids decrease hepatic activity, i.e. that of the liver, making it more difficult to process food.