Business

Total retail sales of consumer goods increased by 2.5% in September 2022

In September, the total retail sales of consumer goods was 3,774.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.5%. Among them, the retail sales of consumer goods excluding automobiles was 3,353.2 billion yuan, an increase of 1.2%.

From January to September, the total retail sales of consumer goods was 32,030.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 0.7%. Among them, the retail sales of consumer goods other than automobiles was 28713.1 billion yuan, an increase of 0.7%.

According to the location of business units, in September, the retail sales of urban consumer goods was 3,225 billion yuan, up 2.5% year-on-year; the retail sales of rural consumer goods was 549.5 billion yuan, up 2.3%. From January to September, the retail sales of urban consumer goods was 27,775.3 billion yuan, an increase of 0.7% year-on-year; the retail sales of rural consumer goods was 4,255.2 billion yuan, an increase of 0.9%.

In terms of consumption types, in September, retail sales of goods were 3,397.8 billion yuan, up 3.0% year-on-year; catering revenue was 376.7 billion yuan, down 1.7%. From January to September, the retail sales of goods was 28,905.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.3%; the catering revenue was 3,124.9 billion yuan, a decrease of 4.6%.

In terms of retail formats, from January to September, the retail sales of supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and specialty stores in retail units above designated size increased by 4.0%, 4.9%, 5.1%, and 0.7% year-on-year, respectively, while department stores decreased by 6.3%.

From January to September, the national online retail sales reached 9,588.4 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.0%. Among them, the online retail sales of physical goods was 8,237.4 billion yuan, an increase of 6.1%, accounting for 25.7% of the total retail sales of social consumer goods; among the online retail sales of physical goods, food, clothing, and consumer goods increased by 15.6% and 4.7% respectively. , 5.2%.

