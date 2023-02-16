Listen to the audio version of the article

Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi is preparing a $3.75 billion takeover bid for Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League soccer team playing in the Champions League round of 16 against AC Milan. The Financial Times reports that Msp Sports Capital chairman Najafi is working with a consortium of investors to structure the offer and is just weeks away from formally approaching Spurs owner Joe Lewis and club chairman Daniel Levy .

The bid led by Najafi and MSP would value the club’s capital at around $3 billion, before adding around $750 million of debt on the club’s books. The offer is structured in such a way that the MSP and its partners will cover 70% of the purchase price, while the Gulf lenders, mainly from Abu Dhabi, will contribute the remaining 30%.