Home » Tourism: that’s where the biggest increases are
Business

Tourism: that’s where the biggest increases are

by admin
Tourism: that’s where the biggest increases are

Listen to the audio version of the article

The leaders of the expensive holidays? There are five regional tourist systems – reports a survey by Demoskopika – with increases in inflation from tourist services above the average: Lazio (+9.5%), Lombardy (9.2%), Tuscany (9.1%) , Molise (9.1%) and Campania (9%) with an increase of 1.6 billion, equal to over 40% of the total share of tourist expenditure attributable to the increase in prices, recall from Demoskopika.

Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Trentino-Alto Adige and Puglia are on average with average increases in the prices of services (tourism inflation) of around 8.9%. In practice, the survey underlines, the tensions on prices above the inflation average (5.9% in June 2023) have led to an increase in costs for Italian families close to 4 billion euros. For accommodation services Demoskopika recorded a surge in prices in the order of 12.8% in addition to increases in holiday packages close to 18% (in addition to flights with a +23.5%).

Meanwhile, recalls Confindustria hotels, increases in tourist taxes also weigh heavily. All key factors (together with the climate emergency and the disruptions in transport) in causing a debacle in national tourism (see Il Sole 24 Ore of 6 August) with peaks of 30% in a moment of clear post-Covid recovery with very high expectations .

A hefty bill lies ahead for agritourism, around 30,000 companies for a turnover of over 2 billion. «At a national level we have gone from -10% in July to -30% in August – comments Augusto Congionti, president of Agriturist-Confagricoltura -. Units close to cities of art are better, for the others the situation gets worse».

See also  Circular economy, Fontanafredda adopts recycled plastic caps

The scenario of the expectations of the operators of public establishments is also heavier: according to Fipe-Confcommercio the situation of national tourism is worrying for over 4 operators out of ten. For August food consumption outside the home is estimated at 10 billion. But pre-Covid levels are still a long way off.

You may also like

Skip EMF raising. Asstel: “Italy has the lowest...

Credit Suisse Raises Target Price for Qiutai Technology...

A fund manager who is in the top...

Resolution 17 of 08/01/2023 – Waiver of the...

Chaos in the heating law ensures a drop...

Kkr goes better than expected and prepares for...

Tongxiang’s Uniview Provides Cutting-Edge Surveillance Equipment for Hangzhou...

The dream of climate-neutral flying is still a...

Africa: economy under pressure with inflation and lower...

The Nasdaq 100 – “new” and still doing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy