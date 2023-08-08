Tourism: that’s where the biggest increases are

Listen to the audio version of the article

The leaders of the expensive holidays? There are five regional tourist systems – reports a survey by Demoskopika – with increases in inflation from tourist services above the average: Lazio (+9.5%), Lombardy (9.2%), Tuscany (9.1%) , Molise (9.1%) and Campania (9%) with an increase of 1.6 billion, equal to over 40% of the total share of tourist expenditure attributable to the increase in prices, recall from Demoskopika.

Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Trentino-Alto Adige and Puglia are on average with average increases in the prices of services (tourism inflation) of around 8.9%. In practice, the survey underlines, the tensions on prices above the inflation average (5.9% in June 2023) have led to an increase in costs for Italian families close to 4 billion euros. For accommodation services Demoskopika recorded a surge in prices in the order of 12.8% in addition to increases in holiday packages close to 18% (in addition to flights with a +23.5%).

Meanwhile, recalls Confindustria hotels, increases in tourist taxes also weigh heavily. All key factors (together with the climate emergency and the disruptions in transport) in causing a debacle in national tourism (see Il Sole 24 Ore of 6 August) with peaks of 30% in a moment of clear post-Covid recovery with very high expectations .

A hefty bill lies ahead for agritourism, around 30,000 companies for a turnover of over 2 billion. «At a national level we have gone from -10% in July to -30% in August – comments Augusto Congionti, president of Agriturist-Confagricoltura -. Units close to cities of art are better, for the others the situation gets worse».

The scenario of the expectations of the operators of public establishments is also heavier: according to Fipe-Confcommercio the situation of national tourism is worrying for over 4 operators out of ten. For August food consumption outside the home is estimated at 10 billion. But pre-Covid levels are still a long way off.

