Thus the Russians bomb civilian buildings and also make victims among the rescuers with the techniques used by Isis – Corriere TV

The technique has already been used in Syria: bombs also dropped on rescue teams

by Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Dnipro / CorriereTv

According to estimates by local residents, the deaths caused by the attack on a ten-story building in Dnipro were 56, and at least 80 injured. Many residents of the building, says a local, had fled Zaporizhzhia in search of shelter from the constant bombing of the nuclear power plant area. Among the rubble of abandoned houses, all the children’s toys were collected and collected near a bus stop. A week ago, another Russian bomb hit a residential area. It’s all part of a technique already tested by Isis and by Moscow’s own troops in Aleppo and Damascus, in Syria. Once a first missile has been fired, the Russians wait about 40 minutes to give rescuers time to reach the scene and then bomb again.

August 8, 2023 – Updated August 8, 2023, 1:23 pm

