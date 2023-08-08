Home » Thus the Russians bomb civilian buildings and also make victims among the rescuers with the techniques used by Isis – Corriere TV
World

Thus the Russians bomb civilian buildings and also make victims among the rescuers with the techniques used by Isis – Corriere TV

by admin
Thus the Russians bomb civilian buildings and also make victims among the rescuers with the techniques used by Isis – Corriere TV

The technique has already been used in Syria: bombs also dropped on rescue teams

by Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Dnipro / CorriereTv

According to estimates by local residents, the deaths caused by the attack on a ten-story building in Dnipro were 56, and at least 80 injured. Many residents of the building, says a local, had fled Zaporizhzhia in search of shelter from the constant bombing of the nuclear power plant area. Among the rubble of abandoned houses, all the children’s toys were collected and collected near a bus stop. A week ago, another Russian bomb hit a residential area. It’s all part of a technique already tested by Isis and by Moscow’s own troops in Aleppo and Damascus, in Syria. Once a first missile has been fired, the Russians wait about 40 minutes to give rescuers time to reach the scene and then bomb again.

August 8, 2023 – Updated August 8, 2023, 1:23 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Samuel Stern: "Spirits on Skin".

You may also like

FREE TO X Completed the installation of charging...

The British Museum in London has been evacuated...

9.99 euros/month, activation by 14/9

The Venezuelan Red Cross Accepts Restructuring Board for...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, August 8th. The tax on...

What country is Niger

Discover what happens in Latin America with the...

Israeli reservists against the Netanyahu government’s justice reform:...

Zoom is an orphan of Covid: it calls...

Charlotte of England is the richest girl in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy