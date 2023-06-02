Home » Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, analysis of the El.En
Business

Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, analysis of the El.En

by admin
Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, analysis of the El.En

Among the most interesting companies in the STAR segment is EL.EN, a multinational company based in Italy engaged in the design, production and marketing of lasers with applications in the industrial and medical fields, in particular in the opto-electronic sector – with proprietary technology it produces innovative laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid and liquid state) and has over 2000 employees.

This article has been prepared for informational purposes only, it does not constitute advice or a solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information reported is in the public domain, but may be subject to change at any time after publication. We therefore decline all responsibility and remind you that any financial transaction is carried out at your own risk.

See also  For the Ag Group hotels, the strategic consultancy of Tus

You may also like

Gentiloni on the Pnrr: “Ready to collaborate with...

30 stocks recommended by top analysts on Wall...

Resolution 77 of 05/22/2023 – Adoption of the...

Onlyfans: This is how I made $98,000 in...

“Weapons in Kiev, exclude Pnrr funds”, rejected the...

Saudi Arabia builds new lithium processing plant for...

Sammontana, stellar revenues: a new line of export...

Online supermarket MyEnso wants to make village shops...

Ilary will not give Totti back the €80,000...

Kühnert believes in the heating law before the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy