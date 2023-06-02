Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, analysis of the El.En

Among the most interesting companies in the STAR segment is EL.EN, a multinational company based in Italy engaged in the design, production and marketing of lasers with applications in the industrial and medical fields, in particular in the opto-electronic sector – with proprietary technology it produces innovative laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid and liquid state) and has over 2000 employees.

This article has been prepared for informational purposes only, it does not constitute advice or a solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information reported is in the public domain, but may be subject to change at any time after publication. We therefore decline all responsibility and remind you that any financial transaction is carried out at your own risk.