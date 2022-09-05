Home Business Traffic in Italian ports is growing but cruises are still in trouble
Businesseconomia

Traffic in Italian ports is growing but cruises are still in trouble

by admin
Traffic in Italian ports is growing but cruises are still in trouble

However, it emerges that many categories, despite having achieved considerable results, still struggle to move what they did before the pandemic and sea traffic is still affected by it. In short, the sector has not yet completely emerged from the crisis.

Passenger transport still low

The phenomenon is evident when talking about passenger transport, which reports large numbers of traffic this year: cruise passengers are at 2.45 million units, + 702.5%, and the total passengers (which also includes ferries) arrive at 20.39 million (+ 75.8%); but compared to 2019, total passengers mark -14.8% (to 23.93 million) and cruise passengers still -45.8% (to 4.52 million).

Analyzing the individual categories we see that the bulk (solid and liquid) reach 114.11 million tons and obtain, in the semester, a + 7.5% in comparison with 2021 (106.18 million), but they carry with them a -3.5% compared to 2019 (18.23 million).

Container at +7% south semester 2021

The movements of containers in teu (unit of measurement that corresponds to a 20-foot container), with 5.92 million units, on the whole confirm the positive trend, which has been witnessed in recent years; in fact they mark a + 7% compared to the first six months of last year and are definitely recovering compared to the crisis in 2020, on which they accumulate + 11.6%.

Ro-ro goods, as we have seen, after the strong recovery occurred in 2021 (58.31 million tons) versus 2020 (47.01 million), compared to which they marked an important + 24.1%, lose, compared to last year, 3.2%, but they maintain + 8.3% on movements compared to 2019 (52.1 million tons).

You may also like

Banco BPM expands the expensive energy ceiling to...

China Federation of Things: The real estate industry...

Buyback Generali: purchased over 2 million own shares...

Qualcomm joins hands with Wuxi partners to unleash...

Gewiss towards the acquisition of Performance in Lighting

The “Four Hearts” Practice Exhibition of Bank of...

Treasury: tax revenues of € 288 billion in...

Interim Report Observation｜Translocation of leading snack food channels...

Oil: Opec + cuts production by 100,000 barrels...

Apple’s iPhone 14 series scalper prices leaked, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy