However, it emerges that many categories, despite having achieved considerable results, still struggle to move what they did before the pandemic and sea traffic is still affected by it. In short, the sector has not yet completely emerged from the crisis.

Passenger transport still low

The phenomenon is evident when talking about passenger transport, which reports large numbers of traffic this year: cruise passengers are at 2.45 million units, + 702.5%, and the total passengers (which also includes ferries) arrive at 20.39 million (+ 75.8%); but compared to 2019, total passengers mark -14.8% (to 23.93 million) and cruise passengers still -45.8% (to 4.52 million).

Analyzing the individual categories we see that the bulk (solid and liquid) reach 114.11 million tons and obtain, in the semester, a + 7.5% in comparison with 2021 (106.18 million), but they carry with them a -3.5% compared to 2019 (18.23 million).

Container at +7% south semester 2021

The movements of containers in teu (unit of measurement that corresponds to a 20-foot container), with 5.92 million units, on the whole confirm the positive trend, which has been witnessed in recent years; in fact they mark a + 7% compared to the first six months of last year and are definitely recovering compared to the crisis in 2020, on which they accumulate + 11.6%.

Ro-ro goods, as we have seen, after the strong recovery occurred in 2021 (58.31 million tons) versus 2020 (47.01 million), compared to which they marked an important + 24.1%, lose, compared to last year, 3.2%, but they maintain + 8.3% on movements compared to 2019 (52.1 million tons).