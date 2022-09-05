Home esteri Buenos Aires, the young girlfriend of the man who tried to kill Cristina Kirchner is arrested. “She did not act alone”
esteriWorld

Buenos Aires, the young girlfriend of the man who tried to kill Cristina Kirchner is arrested. “She did not act alone”

by admin
Buenos Aires, the young girlfriend of the man who tried to kill Cristina Kirchner is arrested. “She did not act alone”

The Argentine police arrested and then placed her partner under house arrest Fernando Andre Sabag Montielthe failed killer of the vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. The press of Buenos Aires. It is a 25-year-old girl who spent the last two months dating the man who tried to kill the leader of the Peronist left last Thursday by exploding two gunshots and mixing in the crowd thronged in front of the official residence.

See also  The French foreign minister "fired" Australia and the United States for conspiring to tear up the submarine contract, saying that the problem with the United States lies in the breakdown of trust | French Foreign Minister | United States | France_Sina Technology

You may also like

“Circle of Friends” continues to expand the level...

Pope issues new charter of Order of Malta...

Israel investigation: “There is a high possibility” that...

Gustavo Arnal, dead director of Bed Bath &...

Chile’s new constitution fails referendum – Xinhua English.news.cn

Australia, via the mural of discord: too much...

New Conservative Party leader Truss to become prime...

Dear energy, liquidity alarm: a European solution is...

The main visual of the 33rd Huading Awards...

France, Pogba admits: “I paid a sorcerer, but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy