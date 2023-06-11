Traffic light politicians continue to negotiate heating law | free press

Representatives of the traffic light coalition are struggling to get the heating law through parliament before the summer recess. The Chancellor, meanwhile, announces that nobody will be overwhelmed.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has defended the heating law planned by the coalition against criticism. The law will Bundestag checked in all directions with a single goal: “No one should be overwhelmed at any point and have to do something that he or she cannot afford,” said the SPD politician to the broadcaster Antenna Bayern according to a statement on Sunday. The current version is quite different from a draft bill that has not been discussed to the end.

The plans of the traffic light coalition envisage that from the beginning of 2024 every newly installed heating system will be operated with at least 65 percent green energy. The switch is to be socially cushioned by state funding. There should also be transitional periods and hardship regulations. The FDP but calls for fundamental changes.

Representatives of the coalition continued to discuss the dispute over the weekend. The coalition leaders had agreed to pass the law before the summer recess in the Bundestag. The summer break begins after July 7th. The Bundestag will meet again next week. The agenda needs to be finalized on Tuesday.

Criticism of the heating plans comes from the coalition itself, but also from the opposition. So took the Bavarian prime minister Markus Söder (CSU) on Saturday at a demonstration against the law in earthing at München part. (dpa)