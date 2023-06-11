Soccer Bundesliga: According to the media, Luca Waldschmidt before moving to 1. FC Köln – soccer – sport

The “kicker” first announced that there was a loan deal for the 27-year-old attacker. The “Bild” newspaper followed suit with the information that FC had a purchase option for Waldschmidt, who was still under contract in Wolfsburg until 2025, after one season.

At Wolfsburg often only in the joker role

Waldschmidt, who finished second as top scorer with Germany at the U21 European Championship in 2019 (1-2 in the final against Spain), had moved from Benfica to Wolfsburg in 2021 for twelve million euros. At the VfL the former Freiburger, who has also played seven senior international matches, has never really arrived.

In the past season, Waldschmidt only started four times and scored just four goals in 18 appearances this season.