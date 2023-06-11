A toothpaste for every need: how to choose according to the needs of the mouth

Choosing the best toothpaste brings a huge benefit in terms of care and well-being of the oral cavity, it facilitates the health of the teeth.

Everyone has one different tooth structure, particular elements such as specific problems or deficits to pay attention to and then there are also those who have real pathologies to be treated.

The toothpaste it’s not just for fresh breath but it is also important for something else, therefore to avoid the formation of plaque rather than to eliminate germs and bacteria.

How to choose the best toothpaste for your teeth

There are various types of toothpaste and choosing the best is essential for the health of your teeth. There are many products on the market and it can be a real challenge to find the best one. There are those who want to whiten their teeth, those who want to avoid stains and those who have problems with plaque, sensitivity, gum irritation. It is important to understand if there is any particular specificity or if you only need a toothpaste to brush your teeth.

Toothpaste must be used with moderation, a small amount on the toothbrush. Cleansing should be done every day and three times, after main meals and in the morning before breakfast, as soon as you wake up. In addition to the use of toothpaste, it is still necessary to combine dental cleaning with floss and that with mouthwash.

Among the commonly used products are the Colgate which boasts various types such as the regular one, the whitening one, the gel one for various specific needs with optimal fluorinated products for the prevention of plaque from the teeth and also for those suffering from stains. L’Aquafresh is an equally well-known brand that specifically allows you to rebuild tooth enamel, with optimal formulas also for the needs of those who perform dental care. Captain’s pasta is a historic brand that dates back to 1905, they are very pasty and zinc-based, with an exclusive and particular formula. THE is part of the Italian group Dentalcare, there are many optimal products for breath with as many as 32 different ones to choose from, therefore designed for everything, from protection to care. Elemex today it is among the most used toothpastes, very suitable for plaque, gum irritation and hypersensitivity.

You can choose what you prefer if there are no particular needs, otherwise it is It is essential to read the specifications and also those that are the elements that make up the product for example particular ingredients.