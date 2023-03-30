If you’re looking for a dressy shoe but heels aren’t an option, flat shoes are an alternative. There is a large selection of models that set accents. And wearing flat shoes with a dress is the styling trend of 2023. We figured out the best combinations that will come in handy for you all year round.

Flat shoes with a dress: the trendy outfit ideas

You can still look flattering in flats if you follow a few styling rules. We show you the most stylish outfit combinations of dresses and flat shoes that prove that comfortable shoes are a perennial favorite.

Wear mary jane flats in the spring

Mary Jane shoes are back in fashion and there’s nothing better this year than pairing them with a simple maxi dress. They are perhaps the most popular variant of flat shoes. Make a statement with a pair in a bold color worn with a solid color maxi dress.

Another way to wear your Mary Jane shoes is to pair them with a shirt dress in spring and summer to enjoy Sunday brunch or a picnic.

Knee-length A-line dress and ballet flats

Ballerinas are usually the preferred choice for flat shoes. They are modest but still beautiful and can be worn to almost any event, including formal occasions.

Pair them with an A-line dress, which is a great addition to everyday wardrobe.

Spice up your outfit with jewelry and a small handbag and you have the perfect look for a working day.

Lace flats with a mini dress for an elegant look

Pointed flats are the perfect choice for an elegant look and you can also wear them to formal events. Pointed toes not only look chic, they also lengthen your legs in the same way as wearing heels, especially if you wear shoes that are the same color as your skin. Now make sure they go well with your dress, so choose a quality pair that fits well and is comfortable at the same time. Go for your perfect nude shade or classic black to pair with any outfit.

To create this super minimalist and cozy look, you can choose a light colored sleeveless mini dress. Add a pair of black pointed toe flats and a black leather handbag to look a little dressier. A black floppy hat adds an artistic and playful touch.

Style the maxi dress with flat espadrilles

Espadrilles are one of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses. And if you prefer a closed toe shoe, they are the best alternative to sandals.

Whether you’re going on vacation or just want to wear something new for spring or summer, flat espadrilles are always a great choice. Pair them with a maxi dress to add just the right definition to the ankle. You can choose a slip-style maxi dress or opt for a loose fitting dress for a relaxed outfit.

Metallic flats with lace dress

Metallic tones are a guaranteed way to add some glamor to your outfit. Combine them with midi dresses to look even more chic and get an irresistible result. This outfit is a perfect option if you want to feel comfortable as a wedding guest and dance all night long.

Flat shoes with the dress: Flats with studs

It’s a common misconception that wearing heels with a dress is a must in order to look chic and stylish. The look above proves just the opposite.

Pair a mini slip dress with studded flats and a statement piece of jewelry for an evening look.

Wear black mules with a dress

Mules are always trendy and they go with every dress. They are pointed and padded to provide comfortable cushioning for your feet. Opt for models that have additional elements such as a stylish bow and are made of leather material.

The next time you go out, style your favorite dress with your black mules. Choose a dress that is flowy and has a loose fit. This balances the simplicity of the mules. You can also wear a summer dress with flowers or other patterns.

Loafers – the perfect flat shoes for spring

Loafers are perfect because they have a low heel and they are extremely comfortable to wear. Most loafers are casual in style, but a black pair pairs well with a simple black dress for daytime wear. Or choose the trendy white loafers that complete the look very nicely with spring and summer dresses.

Combine them with different types of dresses to look amazing. Just be mindful of the length of the dress as maxi dresses are not best suited to loafers while short dresses can look great.