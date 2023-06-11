Decision to recruit expert ex-servicemen in Islamabad Police

Atwar June 11 2023, 4:54 Sham

It has been decided to recruit ex-servicemen from different fields in Islamabad Police, initially 200 ex-servicemen will be recruited in Islamabad Police.

Educational Qualification Matriculation, Age limit for recruitment of Ex-Servicemen will be 42 years who will be posted in Anti Riot, Sensitive Buildings, Red Zone Security.

The advertisement for the recruitment is likely to be issued by June 21, while the character certificate, national identity card, educational certificates will be mandatory for the recruitment.