Train traffic – Minister of Transport: Railway renovation is on schedule

Train traffic – Minister of Transport: Railway renovation is on schedule

Track cleaning (archive) dts

Berlin (German news agency) – According to Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP), the renovation of the railway is progressing as planned. “Yes, we are right on schedule,” Wissing told the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday edition).

Wissing said that the fact that a large part of the toll revenue was flowing into the railways for the rehabilitation of the railways and that the road financing cycle was broken was a paradigm shift. “At the same time, we agreed at the traffic light that we would clarify in the budget preparation process how a further 15 billion euros could be invested in the railways in 2025 and 2026.” The traffic light wants to provide an additional 45 billion euros for the rail network by 2027. Wissing said that the renovation concept provides for the most important railway lines to be completely closed step by step and to be fundamentally renewed for a few months. “We’ll start with the Riedbahn between Mannheim and Frankfurt in July 2024, that’s the most neuralgic route. Next summer, rail traffic will be even more strenuous.” From the end of 2024, improvements can be felt on the railways, “after that it will gradually get better”. The railway is currently upgrading branch lines and organizing a costly rail replacement service, said the minister.

