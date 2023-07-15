Morocco and Shell International sign a contract on liquefied natural gas

2023 Jul 15 – modified on

Shell International Trade in the Middle East and North Africa and the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water signed, Friday, July 14, in Marrakech, a 12-year contract to supply Morocco with 0.5 billion cubic meters per year of liquefied natural gas.







According to a statement by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, he explained that LNG will be supplied during the first years from Spanish ports and shipped to Morocco via the European Maghreb gas pipeline, adding that, after that, the gas will be supplied directly through future Moroccan LNG conversion units.

The same source highlighted that Morocco has been involved in the process of decarbonization in several sectors, including the electricity sector, where work is being done to raise the share of renewable energy in the national energy mix, which requires greater flexibility as well as access to various competitive and low-carbon fuels such as natural gas. Stressing that more than 2 gigawatts of gas power plants are under development at the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water.

“The Kingdom of Morocco entered the international market for liquefied natural gas for the first time in 2022, thanks to the continuous cooperation and mutual trust with our neighbours,” said the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, in a speech on the occasion, according to the communication. It would enhance Morocco’s energy security and improve its competitiveness, in addition to accelerating the implementation of the national decarbonization strategy.





Regarding this contract, the Director General of the National Office of Electricity and Drinkable Water, Abdel Rahim Al-Hafizi, explained that after the completion of the purchase of liquefied natural gas in the global market in the year 2022, he expressed his happiness to sign the first medium-term purchase contract for liquefied natural gas for the national office in international market.

Al-Hafizi added that this contract will enable it to meet part of Morocco’s needs and ensure the supply of natural gas to the office’s power stations, noting that “natural gas is a major component of the office’s electrical mix, because it provides the necessary flexibility to compensate for the intensive integration of renewable energies into the electrical system.” in our country.”

For his part, the head of the global authority, Shell, for LNG, expressed the company’s happiness to work with the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water, and to supply LNG to the Kingdom of Morocco, to help meet the demand for gas, highlighting that LNG provides a source Flexible and reliable energy and has a critical role in accelerating the energy transition.

