Home » Morocco and Shell International sign a contract on liquefied natural gas
News

Morocco and Shell International sign a contract on liquefied natural gas

by admin
Morocco and Shell International sign a contract on liquefied natural gas

2023 Jul 15 – modified on
[التاريخ]

Shell International Trade in the Middle East and North Africa and the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water signed, Friday, July 14, in Marrakech, a 12-year contract to supply Morocco with 0.5 billion cubic meters per year of liquefied natural gas.


According to a statement by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, he explained that LNG will be supplied during the first years from Spanish ports and shipped to Morocco via the European Maghreb gas pipeline, adding that, after that, the gas will be supplied directly through future Moroccan LNG conversion units.

The same source highlighted that Morocco has been involved in the process of decarbonization in several sectors, including the electricity sector, where work is being done to raise the share of renewable energy in the national energy mix, which requires greater flexibility as well as access to various competitive and low-carbon fuels such as natural gas. Stressing that more than 2 gigawatts of gas power plants are under development at the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water.

“The Kingdom of Morocco entered the international market for liquefied natural gas for the first time in 2022, thanks to the continuous cooperation and mutual trust with our neighbours,” said the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, in a speech on the occasion, according to the communication. It would enhance Morocco’s energy security and improve its competitiveness, in addition to accelerating the implementation of the national decarbonization strategy.

See also  From luxury shops to the black market. Moscow in reverse


Regarding this contract, the Director General of the National Office of Electricity and Drinkable Water, Abdel Rahim Al-Hafizi, explained that after the completion of the purchase of liquefied natural gas in the global market in the year 2022, he expressed his happiness to sign the first medium-term purchase contract for liquefied natural gas for the national office in international market.

Al-Hafizi added that this contract will enable it to meet part of Morocco’s needs and ensure the supply of natural gas to the office’s power stations, noting that “natural gas is a major component of the office’s electrical mix, because it provides the necessary flexibility to compensate for the intensive integration of renewable energies into the electrical system.” in our country.”

For his part, the head of the global authority, Shell, for LNG, expressed the company’s happiness to work with the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water, and to supply LNG to the Kingdom of Morocco, to help meet the demand for gas, highlighting that LNG provides a source Flexible and reliable energy and has a critical role in accelerating the energy transition.

electronic flag


You may also like

Dental analysis provides new insights into population development...

Woman was collateral victim of shooting in La...

Kaleidoscope

Owner’s False Promise: The Controversy Surrounding A 10...

Research project “Alfried Krupp and National Socialism” –...

Merchant was suffocated by criminals in a robbery

Drunk e-scooter driver found in Feld

Participatory democracy does not mean exclusion but integration...

Rural communities of Arauquita received 15 kilometers of...

Beijing Zoo’s Cool Measures: Mats, Sprinklers, and ‘Cool...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy