MILAN. The expectation is growing for the 60 euro transport bonus which will be used by families to supplement the costs of transport on public transport. The publication of the implementing decree that will make the measure effective was expected on February 14, but no news has arrived from this front. The implementing decree is central because it will define the details and methods for applying for the bonus. However, the delay risks weighing on families, especially those who intended to use the voucher to purchase an annual pass, an instrument that is usually signed up for at the beginning of the year.

The date

How long will it take to wait? Difficult to define a date. The processes for the definitive implementation of the measures decided by the government are often very long and often exceed the times indicated in the legislation. However, postponing the possibility of applying risks making the tool unused. Added to this aspect are the limitations on the income threshold which were introduced this year and which will exclude many families from the measure. The request must be made by each interested party for himself or on behalf of a minor by 31 December 2023.

What is known so far

The transport bonus was designed for families and comes to their aid in this particular phase of fuel prices and skyrocketing inflation. It has a value of 60 euros and is aimed at those who use public transport regularly and those who purchase a pass for local public transport (monthly or yearly). However, there is a stake which is represented by the income threshold of 20 thousand euros. This is a level that is relatively low. It must be said that the transport bonus expired at the end of 2022, and the executive intervened to extend it but almost halved the income threshold from 35 thousand euros to 20 thousand. The voucher will have the name of the beneficiary, can be used for the purchase of a single season ticket, is not transferable, does not constitute taxable income and is not relevant for calculating the value of the ISEE indicator.

How is it requested? It should be known that with the renewal the rules for taking advantage of this facility have also been changed. To understand how the bonus really works, it will be necessary to wait for more details which will be published with an implementing decree.

The Spid case

Little is known so far. For the question it seems that it will be possible to apply through the platform launched last September but the exact indications will be disseminated with the implementing decree. Specifically, it will be possible to enter the portal to fill out the form with Spid or an electronic identity card and ask for the bonus for yourself or for a minor. This was the procedure envisaged in 2022 which will most likely be renewed for this year as well.