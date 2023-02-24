Tesoro places 6 billion multi-year BTPs

(Teleborsa) – The Treasury placed, in today’s auction, 2.5 billion euro of 5-year BTPs, against requests for 3.87 billion with a coverage ratio of 1.55. The gross yield, at 3.84%, was 14 basis points above the previous similar auction, which took place on January 31st.

They have also been placed 3.5 billion 10-year BTPs, against requests for 4.7 billion and a coverage ratio of 1.34. The gross yield is 4.34%, up 6 basis points.

Also sold 3.5 billion Ccteu maturing in 2028, put up for auction, assigned with a coverage ratio of 1.36, the yield was 2.97%.