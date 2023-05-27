Home » Trento, the 24 Ore Group launches the first financial education manifesto
Business

Trento, the 24 Ore Group launches the first financial education manifesto

by admin
Trento, the 24 Ore Group launches the first financial education manifesto

Cocco Lo Storto Parzani Tamburini Cartia Nahum Resta Bisesti

Gruppo 24 Ore launches the first financial education manifesto: what you need to know

comes the first manifesto of financial educationto raise awareness of young people and Italian familiesby the 24 Hour Group. The document was presented today to Fsummer of the Economy of Trento In presence of Mirja Cartia d’Aseromanaging director of Il Sole 24 Ore SpA, e Fabio Tamburinidirector of Il Sole 24 Ore, Radiocor and Radio 24 and president of the Scientific Committee of the Festival.

DOWNLOAD HERE THE PDF WITH THE COMPLETE FINANCIAL EDUCATION MANIFESTO

Mirja Cartia d'Asero only 24 hoursMirja Cartia d’Asero, CEO of the 24 Hours Group

The manifesto, signed by a representative of the Italian academic community, is divided into 10 points – education, youth and women, longevity, savers, security, investments, alliance, sustainability, technologies, future – and wants to propose an alliance of knowledge between authoritative interlocutors such as schools, universities, banks, accredited and specialized information bodies.

READ ALSO: Perrino interviews the CEO of the Sun: “I was an underdog. Secret of success? Classical studies”

READ ALSO: Meloni: “The cut in the tax wedge is better than the minimum wage”. Video

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Meloni: "Italy doesn't take a step back on green cars and biofuels"

You may also like

US debt ceiling: timid steps towards an agreement

France – News: The Cannes Film Festival comes...

Intesa, 40 thousand subscriptions on short weeks and...

Habeck’s heating law on hold? The traffic light...

Giannotta (Integrae): I’ll explain why the real stock...

France – News: Japanese film “Monster” receives “Queer...

Bridge over the Strait: the left is blabbering,...

Report: JPMorgan Cuts Around 500 Tech, Operations Jobs...

Twitter: Commissioner criticizes companies for withdrawing from the...

Society – Klein warns of hatred of Jews...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy