Trento, the 24 Ore Group launches the first financial education manifesto

Gruppo 24 Ore launches the first financial education manifesto: what you need to know

comes the first manifesto of financial educationto raise awareness of young people and Italian familiesby the 24 Hour Group. The document was presented today to Fsummer of the Economy of Trento In presence of Mirja Cartia d’Aseromanaging director of Il Sole 24 Ore SpA, e Fabio Tamburinidirector of Il Sole 24 Ore, Radiocor and Radio 24 and president of the Scientific Committee of the Festival.

DOWNLOAD HERE THE PDF WITH THE COMPLETE FINANCIAL EDUCATION MANIFESTO

Mirja Cartia d’Asero, CEO of the 24 Hours Group

The manifesto, signed by a representative of the Italian academic community, is divided into 10 points – education, youth and women, longevity, savers, security, investments, alliance, sustainability, technologies, future – and wants to propose an alliance of knowledge between authoritative interlocutors such as schools, universities, banks, accredited and specialized information bodies.

READ ALSO: Perrino interviews the CEO of the Sun: “I was an underdog. Secret of success? Classical studies”

READ ALSO: Meloni: “The cut in the tax wedge is better than the minimum wage”. Video

Subscribe to the newsletter

