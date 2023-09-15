Tunisia: disaster prevention and firefighting, Italian civil protection on the front line

Tunisia and Italy have agreed to upgrade their bilateral cooperation in the field of technical assistance to civil protection and disaster management.

This was discussed, reports the Tap news agency, during a meeting held at the Ministry of the Interior, where Minister Kamel Feki met Fabrizio Curcio, head of the Italian Civil Protection department, and Fabrizio Saggio, the ambassador Italian in Tunis.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on 20 June 2013 by the civil protection services of both countries in response to climate change in the Mediterranean region and around the world.

The two parties, Tap reports, have decided to strengthen cooperation in the field of scientific research and the exchange of experiences and expertise in the sector of disaster prevention and the fight against forest fires. They also recognized the need to strengthen joint efforts in the areas of public awareness and volunteering. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

