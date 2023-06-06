Tunisia: Italy on the front line to support the reform programme

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the World Bank have signed an agreement worth 1 million euros to support the activities of the “Tunisia Economic Resilience and Inclusion” (TERI) trust fund, set up by the World Bank to support the reform program and strengthen Tunisia’s capacity to respond to current economic and social challenges.

The signing ceremony was held at the residence of the Italian ambassador in Tunisia, Fabrizio Saggio, who welcomed for the occasion the resident representative of the World Bank in Tunisia, Alexandre Arrobbio, the director of the Regional Office of the Italian Agency for the Development Cooperation (Aics) of Tunis, Andrea Senatori and the program manager of the World Bank, Zouhour Karray. As part of the Teri fund, the Italian contribution is aimed at supporting the activities of the Delivery Unit at the Government Presidency aimed at coordinating and accelerating the implementation of the reforms identified by the Tunisian government as priority and urgent.

“The signing of this agreement is further proof of the Italian government’s all-round support for Tunisia and adds to the more than 700 million euros of projects currently underway and planned by the Italian Cooperation in the country” said the Italian ambassador. “As part of a global approach – he added – the agreement reaffirms Italy’s commitment to support the implementation process of the priority reforms in full respect of the will of the Tunisian institutions”.

According to Arrobbio, the project will speed up the implementation of the priority actions identified by the Tunisian government, thus improving public services for citizens and businesses: “We are committed to continuing the collaboration with our Italian partners to support the reforms and promote the development in Tunisia”.

Satisfaction was also expressed by the director of Aics Tunisi. “Thanks to this agreement, the Italian Cooperation, through the Aics, will be part of a multi-partner tool which will make it possible to collectively take up the challenges of equitable and sustainable local development, to promote positive synergies between the various development actors and to reduce the fragmentation of aid” said Andrea Senatori on the sidelines of the ceremony. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

