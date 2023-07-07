Twitter Killer: the Battle between Musk and Zuckerberg Shakes Social Media Giants

Title: “Twitter Killer” Surges with 30 Million Users Daily; Musk Threatens Lawsuit against Zuckerberg

Subtitle: Zuckerberg’s Tweet Sparks Controversy as “Twitter Killer” Transcends 10 Million Users Milestone

In a surprising turn of events, the new social media platform dubbed the “Twitter Killer” has amassed an extraordinary 30 million users per day, gaining significant momentum in a short period. Meanwhile, tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg find themselves in a war of words over allegations of plagiarism. China News Network first broke the news that “Twitter Killer” had surpassed the 10 million users milestone, effectively challenging Twitter’s dominance in the social media landscape.

The escalating feud between Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has taken a new and combative twist. Musk, visibly angered by alleged plagiarism on Facebook’s subsidiary, Instagram, following the launch of its “Threads” feature, has threatened to sue Zuckerberg. The “left uppercut” from Zuckerberg took the form of the INS version of Twitter, a direct competitor to Musk’s brainchild.

Surprising his followers, Zuckerberg recently took to Twitter for the first time in 11 years, breaking his silence in response to the plagiarism accusations. He adopted a humorous tone, addressing concerns about the Threads feature, which allows users to share their experiences within small groups. Many speculated that this response was a direct nod to Musk, fueling the public feud between the two tech titans.

While Zuckerberg and Musk battle it out in the headlines, ChatGPT, an AI language model developed by OpenAI, experienced a decline in visits for the first time, signaling a potential shift in user preferences. Twitter is reportedly planning to take legal action against Threads, citing it as a competing product infringing on their platform’s unique features and concept.

As news of the “Twitter Killer” spreading like wildfire, it will be interesting to see how its rapid rise impacts the social media sphere and its competition with established giants like Twitter and Facebook. Stay tuned for further updates.

